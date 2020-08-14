Juvenile arrested for allegedly killing teenager in Stoughton

An arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Stoughton District Court.

The juvenile was taken into custody at the Wrentham Outlets at 6:45 p.m., Peggie Krippendorf, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A juvenile was arrested for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old boy in Stoughton last month, the Norfolk district attorney’s office announced Friday.

The juvenile is charged in the death of Christian Vines, who was killed inside a motor vehicle parked at 31 Jones Terrace on July 21, the release said.

Vines, of Randolph, was found shot behind the wheel of a Honda sedan parked near an apartment complex, the Globe reported last month.

No further information was available Friday evening.

