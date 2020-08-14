Man dies during rescue attempt at dock in Lake Winnipesaukee

The two men were being picked up by a friend to go to Murphy’s residence on Welch Island, Captain Timothy Dunleavy said in a phone interview.

James Murphy Jr. went into the water to help Ronald Bickford, 71, who lost his balance and fell into the water while attempting to board a boat at the Gilford town docks, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

A 66-year-old man died after he attempted to help another man who had fallen into Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A witness said the men, both from Laconia, struggled to stay above water, according to the statement. They went below the surface several times before another person grabbed the men’s arms and waited for assistance.

Around 2:15 p.m., Marine Patrol personnel heard screams for help at their headquarters, which is on the lake near the docks, according to the statement.

“When we heard the cries for help, you could see there was a good Samaritan, a woman, laying on the dock clutching arms of the victims,” said Dunleavy, who said he could see the incident from his office window.

One of the men managed to grab the dock, which was about 2 feet above the water, Dunleavy said. The woman held on to the other man until personnel arrived.

The Marine Patrol responded in a boat and pulled the men out. Moments later, the men became unresponsive, the statement said. CPR was performed until EMS and the town fire department arrived.

Murphy and Bickford were brought to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia for treatment, the statement said. Murphy died at the hospital. Bickford was brought to Concord Hospital for further treatment.

Bickford was released from the hospital Thursday, Dunleavy said.

The incident remains under investigation, State Police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol at 603-293-2037 or e-mail at marinepatrol@dos.nh.gov.

