News in brief

A man who disguised himself as a UPS driver and fatally shot his former neighbor has been indicted by a grand jury. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said Robert Bonang, 61, of Marshfield, was due in Quincy District Court Friday for a probable cause hearing following his indictment earlier this week. He faces murder, two counts of possession of a large capacity weapon, illegal possession of ammunition, among other charges. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say Bonang shot 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda outside her Braintree home in June. They say Bonang shot Melchionda while wearing a surgical mask and brown jacket and carrying a box. The gun was hidden inside the box, prosecutors say. Bonang used to live across the street from Melchionda, who was director of health services for the Weston Public Schools and a school nurse at Field Elementary. (AP)





CONCORD

Woman fatally struck by car identified

A woman fatally struck by a car was identified Friday as Jennifer Bemis, 67, law enforcement officials announced Friday. Bemis was walking near Main Street and Thoreau Street Thursday around 10:30 a.m. when she was struck by a 2010 black Toyota driven by a 91-year-old woman from Littleton, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Chief Joseph O’Connor said in a joint statement. Bemis was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene. No charges had been filed as of late Friday afternoon. The crash remains under investigation.





MEDFORD

High school graduation canceled over virus

After several members of the Medford High School community tested positive for coronavirus, the school’s graduation ceremony scheduled for Saturday at Hormel Stadium has been canceled, officials said. The ceremony was scheduled to occur with social distancing requirements in place, city officials said in a statement. On Wednesday, however, the Medford Board of Health informed the school that multiple members of the Medford High School community who were scheduled to participate in the ceremony tested positive for COVID-19. “For these reasons, and for the safety of all community members, the graduation ceremony has been cancelled,” the statement said. Officials said they will reach out to students soon to discuss the distribution of diplomas.

PROVIDENCE

Block Island suspends outdoor entertainment licenses

Officials on Block Island have suspended all outdoor entertainment until the end of summer as Governor Gina Raimondo has singled out the popular vacation destination as “not doing well” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Block Island Town Council voted 3-1 Wednesday night to pull all outdoor entertainment licenses, over the objections of a number of residents and business owners. The order takes effect immediately, but doesn’t impact weddings, according to The Block Island Times. Raimondo earlier this week suggested island officials might have to take further action to control possible spread of the virus after photos of packed ferries to the island were widely shared on social media. The island has had fewer than 10 reported cases of COVID-19, according to the Times. (AP)





PORTLAND, Maine

Retail pot sales to start in October

Mainers will be able to legally buy marijuana at retail shops on Oct. 9, the state announced Friday, nearly four years after residents voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use. The state Office of Marijuana Policy will issue its first recreational marijuana business licenses on Sept. 8. That will give stores time to harvest, test, and package marijuana products for sale a month later. Mainers voted in 2016 to legalize marijuana for recreational use for those 21 and older, but the process has moved forward in fits and starts. The state already had a longstanding medical marijuana program. The pandemic was the cause of the latest delays. (AP)

