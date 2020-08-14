This weekend may bring a respite from the heat

Unlike the winter when the ocean is warmer than the land, in the summer it’s cooler, and that is going to benefit those who are looking for some heat relief Saturday and Sunday. An easterly wind will bring marine air into the coastline and then it will push west.

I’d sound like a broken record to talk about the fact that it’s been a hot summer. You can see from the statistics below that most areas have had more 90 degree days than usual, and some areas have had nearly double. Once the heat moved in in early July, it really never left. This weekend, there’s a bit of a chance we’re going to get a short respite from the high heat and high humidity, but it comes with a price: cloudiness.

There will be a low pressure area moving south of New England Saturday into early Sunday. If this was winter we’d be looking at the possibility of snow skirting the south coast, but because it’s summer we’re just looking at the possibility of rain skirting the south coast. The flow around the storm will bring winds from the east both Saturday and Sunday. This cool marine air will also have some cloudiness and a bit of drizzle at times.

Low pressure will come close to New England this weekend with clouds and some spotty light rain. Tropical Tidbits

While l I think it’s unlikely, if the storm did move further north we would definitely get into steady rain. This is much needed to help with the drought. The problem is the track of the storm will just stay too far south, so any meaningful precipitation will remain over the fish.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s at the beaches Saturday, and probably Sunday as well. There will be a fair amount of cloudiness both days. Unfortunately, if this is the one weekend you had planned to go to the beach all summer, it’s not as favorable as most of the previous ones.

In spite of the cooler temperatures, the words muggy and damp may accompany the way you describe this upcoming weekend. Dew points will be still be in the mid-60s, so it’s not “dry and crisp” by any measure.

The wind off the water will also create some high surf. High surf can also create rip currents, which can be dangerous if you’re caught in one, so use caution.

High surf advisories were posted for much of the coastline this weekend. NOAA

Heading into early next week, warm weather will return, although not as warm. Typical highs of around 80 degrees will be a little above average, so fear not, beach weather isn’t over yet.