Woman fatally struck in Concord identified

A woman fatally struck by a car in Concord was identified Friday as Jennifer Bemis, 67, according to law enforcement officials.

Bemis, who lived in Concord, was walking near Main Street and Thoreau Street Thursday around 10:30 a.m. when she was struck by a 2010 black Toyota driven by a 91-year-old woman from Littleton, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Chief Joseph O’Connor said in a joint statement.

Bemis was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.