Woman found naked in Burlington street says she was sexually assaulted

A woman who was found naked Thursday afternoon in the middle of a Burlington street told officers she had been sexually assaulted, police said.
Police responded around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Arborwood Drive, according to a statement from Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent.
Several people had stopped to assist the woman, and when officers arrived, they found the woman in a passerby’s car, the statement said.
Witnesses told officers that the woman was found naked in the middle of the street and that someone had fled the area on foot, police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Police searched the wooded area near the Mill Pond Reservoir. The search included several K-9 units, officers from Woburn and Wilmington, and a State Police Air Wing.
“Following an intensive search of the wooded area the Burlington Police Department is confident that the public is at no risk,” Kent said in the statement.
The incident remains under investigation.
