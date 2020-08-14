Woman found naked in Burlington street says she was sexually assaulted

A woman who was found naked Thursday afternoon in the middle of a Burlington street told officers she had been sexually assaulted, police said.

Police responded around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Arborwood Drive, according to a statement from Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent.

Several people had stopped to assist the woman, and when officers arrived, they found the woman in a passerby’s car, the statement said.