Trump is losing badly, but here are three ways he could still win

The latest ones released Friday by NPR/PBS/Marist and Fox News show Biden ahead by 11 points and 7 points, respectively.

President Trump is currently losing his bid for re-election. This is an established fact. There hasn’t been a national poll showing beating Joe Biden in well over a year.

If history is any guide, the future doesn’t look good either for Trump. The unemployment rate is higher than it was when Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush lost their reelection bids. The coronavirus epidemic is at its worst point in many parts of the country (especially in Texas). The nation’s top scientists predict that around Election Day it will be even worse.

Even using Trump’s approval rating as a baseline should be concerning for the GOP. The last president to have an approval rating worse than Trump’s to win reelection was Harry S Truman.

If the election were held today, Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight website projects that Democrat Joe Biden would beat Trump in the Electoral College 307 to 186, well above the 270 votes Biden needs to win.

Collectively, it paints a picture suggesting Trump doesn’t have a chance. But that is not true. Here are three ways he can pull off victory for another four years in office.

The pandemic or the economy improves

There is direct correlation between the moment Trump starting falling way behind Biden and the growth of the coronavirus upending American life. It suggests that the opposite may be true as well. If there is a vaccine, especially one that comes from an American company, Trump could claim credit given that the federal government has helped subsidize some of the research.

This is not to say that every American will think Trump is the savior of humankind. But in this age, presidential politics is conducted largely in the margins, and if enough people in swing states find a reason to vote for him, it could be plenty.

Further, even if there isn’t a vaccine, if the economy improves some, well, this could be the path for Trump. No category has been better for Trump than in his handling of the economy. If the economy is on the upswing for no other reason than the economy has adapted to the new normal, then that would be a boon to Trump. And while the stock market is not an indicator of health in the overall economy, it is a metric, and it is almost back to the levels it was pre-pandemic.

Something goes horribly wrong with Biden

The premise of the Biden pitch is that Trump is horrible and while you may not love Biden, he will at least be a steady hand at the switch.

But what if something happens in the next 80 days that demonstrates he isn’t so steady? Biden is a gaffe machine, but that might actually be baked-in with voters who had him as a vice president for eight years.

If he is really shaky at a debate or does or says something awful, that could create the very opening Trump needs to argue that going with Biden is too risky. The same could be true should Biden suddenly become unwell for whatever reason.

The problem for Trump is that the lack of campaigning on the trail limits just how many spontaneous moments there are from now until Election Day. And if Biden does come down with a minor illness, how will anyone really know if he is still in his house?

Biden voters don’t get to cast ballots

As primary elections all year have demonstrated, there are a host of voting problems already, especially in Democratic voting areas. In minority communities, there have been longer lines and fewer voting places.

Democrats, polls suggest, are more into the idea of voting by mail given that it is both easier logistically and safer given the pandemic. Though two pieces of news on Friday should create some concern for Democrats about whether the mail in balloting will work. The ballots aren’t really the problem, but the mail service just might be.

The United States Postal Service sent letters to 46 states saying they cannot guarantee that all ballots will be delivered on time. (This includes every state in New England, except Vermont where they couldn’t determine either way). Further, Trump seems pretty committed to not helping fix the problem. He is rejecting emergency funding for the post office, because, as he told Fox Business on Friday, “They need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump continued in discussion of a new stimulus bill that, among other items, includes $25 billion for the postal service. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. They just can’t have it.”

All of which is to say that if enough Biden votes don’t count, that could swing the election in favor of Trump.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.