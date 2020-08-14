What’s going on at the post office? A primer

The postal service was already on rocky financial footing — then the pandemic happened

What exactly is happening, and how could it affect voting? Here is a primer.

The United States Postal Service, already under tremendous strain, is facing a looming crisis as the Trump administration makes a series of moves that appear designed to starve the federal agency just as millions of ballots are set to be cast by mail in less than three months.

For years, the post office has seen declining revenues because of a drop in mail volume without a corresponding drop in costs. And Congress had a hand in the problem too, stemming from a 2006 law that required the postal service to pre-fund future benefits for its retirees, a requirement other federal agencies do not have. But these issues were greatly exacerbated by the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, with Postal Service officials telling Congress in April that the agency desperately needed relief money.

“At a time when America needs the Postal Service more than ever, the reason we are so needed is having a devastating effect on our business. The Postal Service relies on the sale of postal products and services to fund our operations, and these sales are plummeting as a result of the pandemic,” former Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said in a statement at the time.

Advertisement

Trump, meanwhile, replaced the head of the USPS with an ally, Louis DeJoy

Trump’s new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, made a series of cost-cutting changes this summer that could slow down mail delivery, the Washington Post reported last month, including banning overtime and allowing some pieces of mail to be held for the next day if they cannot be delivered on time.

Even prior to the appointment of DeJoy, the White House moved to exert more power over the agency. After Congress approved an emergency loan for the Postal Service, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attached a series of conditions to it that would have given his department more authority over the Postal Service’s operations.

Advertisement

“The Trump administration has consolidated control over the Postal Service, traditionally an apolitical institution, during the pandemic by making a financial lifeline for the nation’s mail service contingent upon the White House political agenda,” the Post reported.

Vice also reported this week that USPS is decommissioning hundreds of mail sorting machines.

There are concerns about what the delays could mean for the November election, when millions of voters cast ballots by mail.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that USPS officials has sent 46 states and Washington, D.C., a letter warning that it could not guarantee mailed ballots would arrive to clerk’s offices by Election Day.

Democrats are seeking to shore up the postal service with COVID-19 relief funding, but Trump has come out against it

Trump on Thursday made clear that he was opposed to a $25 billion provision in the Democrats’ latest coronavirus relief bill that would have shored up the Postal Service, and predicted that without it, a largely mail-in election would not be possible.

“If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it,” Trump said during an interview with Fox Business Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Trump has for months railed against the concept of mail-in voting, and made unsubstantiated allegations that it is vulnerable to fraud. But hasn’t stopped the president and his family from voting by mail. Mail in ballots for Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were requested and sent to Mar-a-Lago this week, according to CNN.

As all this has gone on, Trump’s lawyers are targeting mail-in voting provisions in multiple states

Amid the slowdowns in mail delivery, lawyers for Trump’s campaign have been busy. In Pennsylvania, they’re suing to prevent the use of ballot dropboxes in November. In Nevada, lawyers are suing to stop the implementation of a mail-in voting plan that aims to mail ballots to all registered voters.

The recent developments are sparking fears that Trump, finding himself ahead in the results from ballots cast in person on Election Day, will seek to declare victory before all votes are counted.

“There’s no mystery about what President Trump intends to do if he holds a lead on election night in November. He’s practically broadcasting it,” New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie wrote this week. “First, he’ll claim victory. Then, having spent most of the year denouncing vote-by-mail as corrupt, fraudulent and prone to abuse, he’ll demand that authorities stop counting mail-in and absentee ballots.”

The integrity of the November election isn’t the only thing hanging in the balance. Many are worried that people who live in rural areas, or others who rely on their local post office for prescriptions or other necessities, will become collateral damage.

Advertisement





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.