PHOTOS: Boston’s late 20th-century music scene

IDEASPHOTOS: Boston's late 20th-century music sceneFrom influential, second-tier acts to bona fide MTV stars, Boston was once a seminal force in modern rock.Updated August 14, 2020The Voodoo Dolls perform at The Rat in Boston in an undated photo.Eric H. Antoniou/Freelance/The Boston GlobeThe advertising offices of WBCN, one of the most influential rock stations in the country, in May 1973.William C. Curtis, Globe StaffWBCN disc jockey Charles Laquidara spinning records in March 1972.Bob Dean, Globe Staff/Globe StaffThe Mosh pit was the place to be at the WBCN River Rave in Mansfield in this undated photo.Hunt, Justine Globe Staff/The Boston Globe - The Boston GlThe Cars (Elliot Easton, Rick Ocasek, Benjamin Orr, and Greg Hawkes) performing at The Paradise Theater on June 29, 1978 in Boston.Ron Pownall/Getty ImagesAerosmith performed at the Boston Garden on Nov. 27, 1978.Janet Knott/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeThe Cars. Front row: Ric Ocasek. Back row, left to right: Dave Robinson, Elliot Easton, Greg Hawkes, and Ben Orr.HandoutThe new New Edition group: Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, and Ricky Bell.HANDOUT PHOTOSlam dancing at The Rat on Dec. 3, 1985.Jenkins, Keith Globe Library/The Boston GlobeLead Singer of the Cars, Ric Ocasek, performs at the Boston Garden in Boston on Nov. 9, 1987.John Mottern/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeNew Kids on the Block Day in Boston on April 24, 1989. From left are: Jon Knight, Governor Michael Dukakis, Joe McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, producer Maurice Starr, Danny Wood, and (bottom) Jordan Knight.APFrom left, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Ronnie DeVoe of the R&B group New Edition receive a Hall of Fame award at the Boston Music Awards in Boston on Apr. 16, 1991.Tom Herde/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeThe Pixies pose for a portrait in February 1992./Handout/The Boston GlobeOn May 30, 1992, Marky Mark, pop singer from Dorchester (right) as his brother Donny Wahlberg, singer in the pop group New Kids on the Block, announces to the crowd that Saturday was Marky Mark's birthday. (He turned 21.) They performed before a sold-out crowd at Great Woods Center for the Performing Arts.The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl/Boston GlobeDee Stroy and his girlfriend, Molly Blom, enjoy an event at The Rat in Kenmore Square on Sept. 14, 1996. Stroy is a member of The johnnies (name spelled with lowercase), a punk band out of Plymouth.ROBINSON-CHAVEZ, Michael GLOBE P