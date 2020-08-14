Walking and talking with Sumner Redstone

Re “With trademark tenacity, he built media empire” (Page A1, Aug. 13): When Sumner Redstone, who died Tuesday at 97, went off to conquer the media world in the 1990s, I was selected to succeed him teaching entertainment law at the Boston University School of Law. Before each academic year, we always scheduled a long, leisurely walk from the Carlyle Hotel on New York’s Upper East Side to his Viacom office in Times Square, discussing interesting topics and cases along the way. It was a lot like being with Moses and hearing about the Ten Commandments firsthand.

Stuart N. Brotman