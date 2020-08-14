fb-pixel;
Walking and talking with Sumner Redstone

Updated August 14, 2020, 1 hour ago
Sumner Redstone, who died Tuesday at 97, speaks at the Law Alumni Auditorium at Boston University in September 2007.
Sumner Redstone, who died Tuesday at 97, speaks at the Law Alumni Auditorium at Boston University in September 2007.Byun, Yoon S. Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Re “With trademark tenacity, he built media empire” (Page A1, Aug. 13): When Sumner Redstone, who died Tuesday at 97, went off to conquer the media world in the 1990s, I was selected to succeed him teaching entertainment law at the Boston University School of Law. Before each academic year, we always scheduled a long, leisurely walk from the Carlyle Hotel on New York’s Upper East Side to his Viacom office in Times Square, discussing interesting topics and cases along the way. It was a lot like being with Moses and hearing about the Ten Commandments firsthand.

Stuart N. Brotman

Knoxville, Tenn.

The writer is a professor of media management and law and a professor of journalism and electronic media at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.