Bill Belichick says Patriots rookies are ‘in deep water’ adjusting to the NFL as practices ramp up

“They’re in deep water, turbulent water, and it’s going to get rougher, just in terms of the volume, the level of competition, becoming a professional athlete, and the full days and the consecutive days that get strung together,’' said Belichick. “The very high demands both physically and mentally, rest and recovery and all that, so I think all of the guys are adjusting to it, they’re all working hard at it – it’s a really hard-working group. They haven’t been any problem – they’re just doing the best they can.‘'

As the Patriots continue to ramp up camp practices – Friday’s session was the first “full-speed, high-tempo” workout, according to Bill Belichick – the rookie class is making progress but there’s lots of work ahead.

Advertisement

New England has 19 rookies – and that number will continually fluctuate through camp – and several could be counted on to contribute right away given the significant losses to free agency and opt-outs.

The league’s top defense from a year ago will be without standout linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts. In addition, versatile safety Patrick Chung won’t be around.

Top pick Kyle Dugger could help fill the void left by Chung, while linebackers Josh Uche (second round) and Anfernee Jennings (third) may be counted on to take on a larger role than first-year players are accustomed to in New England.

Belichick reiterated how overwhelming the acclimation period can be, but how he has been impressed by the group’s resiliency.

“They’re swimming – they’re in deep water,’' he said prior to Friday’s practice. “Their eyes get opened every day as we move up in the process and we’re still a long way from anything close to real football.‘'

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.