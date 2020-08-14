Cardinals cleared to resume play, with 11 doubleheaders on docket

The Cardinals last played on July 29. Two days later, MLB confirmed an outbreak that grew to include 10 players and eight staff members testing positive, the most recent on Thursday from a coach who has been in isolation for the past week awaiting confirmed results of multiple tests. The Cardinals have played five games in 2020, while some teams have played as many as 20.

The St. Louis Cardinals have finally been cleared by Major League Baseball to return to the field on Saturday in Chicago — where they will begin a grueling, six-week slog, heavy on doubleheaders and short on off-days, to make up most if not all of the games they missed the last two-plus weeks.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Cardinals have rented 41 cars for the 41 members of their traveling party to drive themselves to Chicago, where they will play a seven-inning doubleheader against the White Sox.

In all, the Cardinals are scheduled to play eight games in Chicago over the course of five days, including doubleheaders Monday and Wednesday at Wrigley Field against the Cubs. All told, the Cardinals could play as many as 11 doubleheaders, squeezing 55 games into 44 days, in an effort to get as close to 60 as possible.

The Cardinals are presently scheduled to finish with 58 games, but they could play an additional doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on the day after the official end of the regular season, if those games are necessary to determine playoff spots or seeding.

“Obviously, when you look at our schedule . . . it’s daunting,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak told reporters on a video conference. “Everybody would agree it’s not going to be easy. But if this team clicks, it’s going to be very good. And that’s what we believe . . . We’re going to approach this as if, candidly, we’re getting a second chance.”

Once they return, the Cardinals are expected to be without several stars, including catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong, who are among the players who tested positive during the outbreak. Willie McGee, the former St. Louis outfielder who is now a coach, has opted out, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Mets scratch Jacob deGrom with neck tightness

The New York Mets scratched two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom from his start in Philadelphia on Friday.

DeGrom says he has neck tightness, but “everything is fine structurally” and he doesn’t plan to go on the injury list. The right-hander felt soreness playing catch after his last start. He threw from the mound Thursday and thought he could still pitch the opener of a three-game series in Philadelphia, but will skip the outing as a precaution.

DeGrom is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts this season.

Ramon Laureano has suspension reduced

Oakland center fielder Ramon Laureano had a six-game suspension reduced to four games after appealing the penalty for his role in a benches-clearing brawl with the rival Houston Astros.

Major League Baseball said a settlement had been reached and the A’s were informed of the decision. Laureano was set to begin the suspension Friday night and will miss a three-game weekend Bay Bridge Series against the San Francisco Giants. After sitting out Monday at Arizona, he will be eligible to play Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine Tuesday for helping instigate the brawl, the longest for an on-field transgression since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005.

Laureano, a former Astros player, was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos, the third time he got hit in the series and the fifth time overall for an A’s batter. He pointed at Castellanos and began exchanging words with a gesturing Cintrón, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet, and began sprinting toward the 41-year-old.

Mookie Betts already making history in Los Angeles

Mookie Betts hit three home runs Thursday night, half of the season-high six socked by the Dodgers during an 11-2 rout of San Diego, his sixth three-homer game matching the major league mark shared by Sammy Sosa and Hall of Famer Johnny Mize.

Betts accomplished the feat in 813 regular-season games, all but 19 of those during his six-year run with the Red Sox. Sosa needed 2,364, and Mize did it in 1,884.

“I just think it’s pretty cool, but it’s not as important as the rings,” Betts said.

The four-time All-Star went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot, where manager Dave Roberts has been reluctant to lock him in.