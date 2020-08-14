Game 20: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

Fresh off getting swept at home by the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox head to New York for a four-game series with the Yankees starting Friday. The Red Sox will open with righthander Colten Brewer, who will be making his first major league start. Nate Eovaldi gets the nod for Saturday and Martin Perez on Monday, but Sunday’s starter is to be determined. The starters for the Yankee will be Gerrit Cole, James Paxton, J.A. Happ, and Jordan Montgomery.

Pitching: RHP Colten Brewer (0-0, 3.60)

Yankees (12-6): TBA

Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (3-0, 3.22)

Game time: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Brewer: Gardner 2-5, Torres 0-2, LeMahieu 1-3, Voit 0-0, Urshela 0-2, Judge 0-2, Tauchman 0-1, Sanchez 1-1, Higashioka 0-1, Hicks 0-1.

Red Sox vs. Cole: Martinez 4-12, Moreland 1-14, Bogaerts 3-13, Bradley 2-9, Peraza 3-8, Vazquez 3-5, Devers 0-5, Plawecki 1-3, Workman 0-1, Chavis 0-2.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have allowed at least eight runs in each of their last four games, the first time they’ve done that since 2006.

Notes: This is the second consecutive year the Red Sox are 6-13 through 19 games. ... Beginning Friday, 11 of the Red Sox’ next 13 games are on the road. ... Entering this series, Xander Bogaerts has made 55 starts at shortstop at the current Yankee Stadium, second most among visiting players in the venue’s history (2009-present). ... Since going 2-0 at Yankee Stadium in the 2018 ALDS en route to their World Series championship, the Red Sox are 1-11 in the Bronx (0-7 in the last seven games). ... Kevin Plawecki has six RBIs in five games this season (.474 AVG, 9-for-19), all starts at catcher.

