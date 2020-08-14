Red Sox’ struggles continue as Yankees breeze to win

The Sox trailed only by a run when Ryan Brasier came out of the bullpen to start the fifth inning. He got two quick outs before Gleyber Torres singled.

But what has made this season a rolling disaster is the lack of attention to detail. Friday night’s 10-3 loss against the Yankees offered the latest example.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox lack pitching talent and their record is a reflection of that. It’s the foundation of their problems.

Torres hasn’t stolen a base this season and the Sox had first baseman Mitch Moreland play off the bag against Mike Tauchman, a lefthanded hitter.

But Brasier nevertheless twirled to throw to first and was charged with a balk. Torres easily scored when Tauchman doubled to left field. Gary Sanchez followed with a 457-foot home run to center as Brasier hung his head.

The mental mistake turned a winnable game into just the latest rout.

The Sox, now 6-14, have lost five straight and 10 of the last 13 games. For the first time since 1930, they have allowed eight or more runs in five consecutive games. That ties a franchise record.

Sox pitchers have given up an astonishing 45 earned runs on 73 hits and 26 walks over the last 44 innings.

The Sox are winless in four games against the first-place Yankees this season and have lost 12 of their last 13 games in the Bronx.

It’s not much of a rivalry these days. The Yankees have won 18 of the 23 games between the teams since the start of last season.

Tauchman was 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Torres was 4 for 4 and drove in two. The Yankees collected 14 hits and that was with Aaron Judge going on the injured list before the game.

Colten Brewer made his first career start and apparently it won’t be his last as the Sox left him on the mound for three innings and 73 pitches, 21 more than his previous career high.

Brewer, predictably, held the Yankees down for two innings then tired in the third.

Luke Voit singled and Aaron Hicks walked to start the inning. They scored on a double to right field by Torres on a high fastball.

Austin Brice struck out three of the five batters he faced to hold the Yankees at two runs. The righthander is averaging a healthy 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings this season.

Brasier came on for the fifth and the Yankees took control of the game. It got worse in the seventh inning when Dylan Covey gave up three runs on four hits, two on a double by Clint Frazier.

Covey was the pitcher the Red Sox acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in July for $1. He has given up five earned runs over 6⅓ innings.

Gerrit Cole didn’t have much trouble with the Sox. The righthander, who was signed to a nine-year, $324 million deal in December, allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight without a walk over seven innings.

Cole faced nine hitters over the first three innings. Kevin Pillar reached on a single but was thrown out trying to steal second.

Alex Verdugo lofted a curveball into the second deck in right field leading off the fourth inning. It was his fourth home run of the season.

The Sox had a chance to take the lead in the fifth inning when Christian Vazquez singled and went to third on a two-out double by Jackie Bradley Jr.

But rookie second baseman Jonathan Arauz grounded to third. It was the first of seven batters in a row Cole retired to end his outing.

Cole is 4-0 with a 2.76 ERA in five starts.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.