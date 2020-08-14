Revolution’s game vs. Philadelphia Union moved up one day

The New England Revolution’s next game, originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21, has been moved up to Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. The match against the visiting Philadelphia Union will be the first of six games in a 23-day period, including three at home.

The Revolution own a 1-1-3 record (6 points) in the regular season and will be taking the field for the first time since losing to the Union, 1-0, in the elimination round of MLS is Back Tournament in Florida.