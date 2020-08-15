14 new deaths, 366 new cases due to COVID-19 Saturday, state reports

The death toll due to the coronavirus grew by 14 Saturday, the state reported, bringing the total confirmed dead in Massachusetts to 8,596. Confirmed cases of the disease grew by 366, and reached a total of 114,095.

More than 1.4 million people have been given molecular tests for the virus, including 22,969 new people tested as of Saturday, the state reported.

The seven-day average positive rate for the molecular tests was 1.4 percent as of Friday, the same level it was on Thursday, according to the state.