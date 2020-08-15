Forecasters warn of riptides, more dry weather across state

“While we’re not seeing much in terms of impacts from the storm itself, it’s still big enough to stir up the ocean” and generate rip currents, according to Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Beaches along the coast and on the Islands have a high risk of rip currents for Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The rip currents, which can be life-threatening, are tied to Tropical Storm Kyle .

Forecasters are warning beachgoers in the eastern part of the state to be cautious of strong rip currents over the weekend as a tropical storm stirs up the waters.

Rip currents can be dangerous for swimmers if they aren’t aware of the risks, Gaucher said. Lifeguards often mark off areas that swimmers should avoid when a high risk of rip currents is present.

“You can get pulled out into the ocean by these currents, so we want people to be aware before they go to the beach,” Gaucher said in a phone interview.

The warning comes as many parts of the state experience “a touch of fall,” according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will reach only into the 70s over the weekend, and gusty winds are expected.

Weather will be “unseasonably cool and blustery making for sweatshirt weather in Eastern MA and RI” until 6 p.m., according to the weather service. “Western MA and CT will be considerably warmer with more sunshine.”

Coastal areas may experience a few spot showers later in the day and into the night, but dry weather is expected for the majority of the state, according to the service. The Cape and Islands maybe get a period of steady showers Sunday night.

Dry weather is expected during the day on Monday, and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms may occur at night, according to the forecast. Warm temperatures and dry weather are expected to continue Tuesday and through the week.

The period of dry weather follows the state’s Significant Drought declaration on Friday. Because of an abnormally dry July and August, state officials urged residents and businesses to be cognizant of their water consumption.

“The combination of three months of limited rainfall and well above normal temperatures through July and early August have led to very dry conditions in every region of Massachusetts,” said Kathleen Theoharides, secretary of energy and environmental affairs, in the statement on Friday. “All levels of government are coordinating to address these critical drought conditions.”

