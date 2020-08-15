Man injured in one of several shots reported fired around Boston

A man was injured in the first of several shots reported fired around Boston Friday night and into Saturday morning, police said.
Around 10:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near 51 Alpha Road in Dorchester, according to Officer James Moccia, a Boston police spokesman. A man who suffered a gunshot wound was brought to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Moccia said in a phone interview.
At 10:17 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near 280 Humboldt Ave. in Dorchester. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers went to 246 Seaver St. in Dorchester after a report of shots fired, and ballistics were recovered. Around 1:40 a.m., officers investigated a report of shots fired on Old Morton Street in Mattapan, where ballistics were recovered, Moccia said.
No injuries were reported at any of those three sites, according to Moccia.
