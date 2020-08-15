North End feast endures online: The angel flies virtually this year

“We actually pulled off something that actually has stronger meaning now,” said Dom Strazzullo, vice president of the Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca of Boston Society. “Now that we have invented a new way of doing it.”

Those streets are quiet this year, but the angel has flown again, carrying on a Sicilian tradition that dates back over century in Boston.

The tradition of a young girl flying over the crowds at the Fisherman’s Feast is so entrenched in the North End that the apartment she flies from has a special provision in the lease to allow it. The building even has a permanent hook used to hoist the angel above the noisy, packed streets.

Boston’s five Italian street festivals were canceled due to restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19, but the Fisherman’s Feast has a reputation to uphold as the neighborhood’s oldest “continuously running” festival, he said.

Strazzullo developed a virtual feast with videos of the festival’s traditional activities, which he called a “three-part documentary series,” to keep the streak alive. The series culminates Saturday night with the flying angel ceremony.

Ten-year-old Mia Graffeo had been groomed for years for the role of the flying angel. She spent the last two festivals as a “side angel” (performing other parts of the ceremony as a kind of flying-angel-in-waiting), and her father is part of the team that gets angels ready to fly from a North End fire escape.

“There’s nothing like the sense of the crowd [from] up on the fire escape,” said Michael Graffeo, 45, of Hudson, who said as a kid wished he could be an angel himself, although only girls do it. “When you’re a little kid, absolutely, who wouldn’t want to fly over the crowd in the North End?”

But for his daughter, that flight happened through video editing after she recited the prayers in a silent chapel atop a prayer kneeler raised on milk crates, her father said.

In the video released Saturday night, a winged Graffeo appears to be standing on a cloud, breaking the chapel’s silence with a commanding “Silenzio!” She launches into prayer in Italian, gesturing theatrically to the club’s statue of the Madonna from multiple camera angles.

As the prayer ends, the video cuts to footage from a previous feast — a dense happy crowd that the COVID-19 pandemic has made, for now, only a memory. Confetti rains down as the brass band strikes up a tune.

“I couldn’t stop smiling” said Strazzullo of watching the video. “I actually started crying.”

The lore of La Madonna Del Soccorso goes back centuries, according to the society, composed of descendants of Sicilian immigrants who brought the festival to the North End in 1910.

Miracles in Sciacca have been attributed to the Madonna — called “Our Lady of Help” in English — since 1300 when a monk was suddenly cured of a broken neck, according to the society. Stories of her powers have only grown since then, including having beaten up the devil to rescue a boy, restored the legs of a paraplegic, cleansed the town of the Black Plague, and stilled an earthquake, according to legend.

The Fisherman’s Feast has roots going back to the 1500s, according to the society, and immigrants from the town brought the festival to Boston. The four-day feast has always ended with a neighborhood girl “flying” (that is, hoisted on a rope) above the crowd to the statue of Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca.

This year, the statue is in an outdoor chapel where one visitor at a time can pay respects.

“Virtually, it was a little different, but it was really fun to be in front of the camera and knowing the people that I love would be watching,” said Mia Graffeo in a phone interview with her father on Friday.

The hardest part, she said, was learning the prayer in Italian, nailing the accent, and learning all the traditional hand gestures that accompany the words. “The first time, I was really nervous, but once I ended I was like I wanted to do that again,” she said.

The whole production took more than five hours Wednesday night beginning with hair, makeup, nails, dressing, and a quick slice of pizza, and ending after multiple takes of the prayer.

“It was a big process,” said Strazzullo. “We used every single light we could find inside and made it look like such a Hollywood production.”

Michael Graffeo said the crew didn’t exactly have Hollywood experience. “The kid that worked the camera works IT so we kind of winged it.”

But the three angels will get the chance to perform their roles again in person next year, and members of the club say their traditions have been kept alive for yet another year, as has their streak as the oldest continuously running festival.

“The tradition is intact,” said Anna Salamanca, 69, Medford, who was a side angel in the ’60s. “It’s intact from one generation to the other. This tradition is going to last a very long time.”

The video version of the ceremony doesn’t seem likely to become a part of that tradition though.

Asked whether she enjoyed the screen time, Mia Graffeo hesitated.

“Uh, well,” she said, “I’d much rather fly.”