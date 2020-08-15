R.I. man killed when moped collides with SUV on Block Island

A 22-year-old man died Saturday after his moped crashed head-on with an SUV on Block Island, the second traffic fatality in less than a week on the resort island, Rhode Island State Police said.

Corey Sanville of Cranston, R.I., was driving the moped when it collided around 2:20 p.m. with an SUV on Spring Street at Whale Swamp Road, State Police said in a statement.

The passenger on the moped, a 22-year-old woman, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.