State Police identify pair recovered from submerged SUV in Boston’s Seaport District

A missing New Bedford woman was identified Saturday as one of two people whose bodies were recovered from an SUV pulled from Boston’s Seaport District on Friday, authorities said.
Tatianna Morales, 21, was reported missing earlier this week, according to New Bedford police officials.
The man whose body was recovered was identified as Djovany Pierre, 21, of Roxbury, according to State Police.
The two were found inside a white, Ford SUV that was submerged in 40 feet of water, officials said.
The Suffolk district attorney’s office is leading the investigation into their deaths, State Police said.
No further information was immediately available Saturday evening.
