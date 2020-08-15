Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL season

"I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success."

"I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family," the statement read.

Less than two hours before puck drop of Game 3, the Bruins released a stunning statement from Tuukka Rask. The starting goaltender said he is leaving the team, the bubble, and the playoffs behind.

General manager Don Sweeney was set to speak to the media at 10:40 a.m.

Rask played the first two games of the first-round series against Carolina. After Boston's 3-2 loss in Game 2, he made several comments alluding to his heart not being in it. Candid and frank as usual, the 33-year-old raised eyebrows by saying the atmosphere of the NHL's restarted playoffs seeming more like "exhibition games" than a typical chase for the Stanley Cup. Those comments were rehashed Friday, coach Bruce Cassidy saying he hadn't spoken to his goaltender about them.

“Tuukka, I think the Boston media knows him well enough,” Cassidy said. “He answers his questions how he feels. It is a unique environment, but to me, there’s playoff intensity on the ice. You’ve just got to sort of control what you can control when you’re a player and, in my situation, a coach.”

Rask pulling out of the postseason leaves Jaroslav Halak as the Bruins' starting goaltender for the duration of their playoff run.

Dan Vladar, 22, who has not played in an NHL game, would be the likely backup.

After Game 2, Rask candidly said said he was “not in prime shape, but trying to get there” after four-plus months off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m just trying to have fun and play the game,” he said. “I’m not expecting too much about results and what not. It’s August and I haven’t played hockey in forever. Just go out there and have fun and see what happens.”

In a separate exchange, Rask was asked if Carolina was taking liberties with him in his crease, or if he saw the bumps he took in Games 1 and 2 as part of playoff hockey.

To be honest with you, it doesn’t really feel like playoff hockey because there, there’s no fans,” he said. “It’s kind of like you’re playing an exhibition game. Obviously, there are some scrums after the whistle. I haven’t noticed that they would be targeting me or what not. Things happen, people falling on you and what not. But it’s definitely not a playoff atmosphere.

“You’re trying to play as hard as you can. Obviously, you’re playing a best of seven series so there’s going to be some battles going on and what not. But when you play at your home rink, you play at an away rink, and there’s fans cheering for you or against you and that creates another buzz around the series. There’s none of that, so it just feels dull at times. There’re moments that, — ok, there’s little scrums and what not. But then there might be five minutes and its just coast to coast hockey and there is no atmosphere. It just feels like an exhibition game.”

