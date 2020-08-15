fb-pixel;

Bruins’ playoff hopes now riding on veteran goalie Jaroslav Halak

By Jim Clark Globe Correspondent,Updated August 15, 2020, 10 minutes ago
Jaroslav Halak celebrates with defenseman Torey Krug after making 29 saves in the Bruins' 3-1 Game 3 win over the Hurricanes.
Elsa/Getty

Jaroslav Halak made the first of what the Bruins surely hope is a long line of playoff starts in a Black and Gold jersey over the next couple of months in the Stanley Cup playoff bubble.

But Saturday’s Game 3 — in which he made 29 saves to backstop the Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes — was not Halak’s first shot at the postseason overall. Not counting the loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 2 in the opening game of round-robin play, Halak entered Saturday with 30 games of Stanley Cup playoff experience under his belt — going 13-15 with a 2.38 goals against average and .924 save percentage.

Overall, Halak has played 520 regular-season games over his 14-year career with five teams, going 272-167-58 with a 2.48 GAA and .916 save percentage.

The 35-year-old Halak, a ninth-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2003, has been a regular playoff starter twice previously in his career, most recently with the New York Islanders in 2015. The Isles lost their opening-round series that year to the Washington Capitals in seven games as Halak posted a 2.30 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

Five years earlier, a young Carey Price waited his turn on the bench as Halak started all but one playoff game for the Canadiens, who made a run to the 2010 Eastern Conference finals before falling to the Flyers. Halak was 9-9 in his 18 starts with a 2.55 GAA and .923 save percentage, including a 53-save effort in an opening-round elimination Game 6 against the Capitals. He also had 45 saves in a Game 1 overtime victory, and 41 saves in the clinching Game 7.

Price took over as the Canadiens starter the following season, and Halak spent the next 3½ years in St. Louis, appearing in only two playoff games in 2012 as backup to Brian Elliott.

Following a brief stint with the Washington Capitals and his four-year run on the Island, Halak joined the Bruins as a free agent in 2018-19 and played 71 games over the past two regular seasons, going a combined 40-17-10 with a 2.36 GAA and .921 save percentage. He teamed with Rask to win the William M. Jennings Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltending tandem in 2019-20, an award he also shared with Elliott for the Blues in 2011-12.

While Rask played every minute of last year’s run to the Cup Final, as well as Games 1 and 2 vs. Carolina, the Bruins became Halak’s team Saturday and — barring injury — for however long their 2020 postseason run lasts.