Charlie Coyle’s consistent effort continues to be at center of Bruins’ success

Coyle, 28, also showed his playmaking touch on the power play, slipping a no-look backhand feed to Patrice Bergeron for a glittering scoring chance. At even strength, Coyle pulled along two new linemates, Kuraly (left wing) and Jack Studnicka (right wing), the latter of whom was making his true playoff debut. Before that he was the cog between Nick Ritchie and Karson Kuhlman , both of whom were scratched in Game 3. Last season, when he had 16 points in 24 playoff games, Coyle was between Danton Heinen and Marcus Johansson . Personnel changes do not deter Coyle.

The No. 3 center from Weymouth, who is signed through 2026, had another impactful game for the Bruins in Game 3. He scored the opening goal on the power play, by bunting a rebound out of midair past Hurricanes netminder Petr Mrazek . With the Bruins shorthanded to start the third period, he set up Sean Kuraly ’s goal by pulling up and zipping a hard shot-pass to the net off the rush.

By the end of his current contract, Charlie Coyle may have a top-six role. He is proving himself more than capable.

His teammates call him “C.C.” It could stand for “consistent, complete.”

“He doesn’t have to dominate every night, I don’t think anybody does on our team, but you know we still need secondary scoring,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “When he first got here we didn’t give him as much responsibility there, we had other guys in the lineup, but he’s kind of pushed his way into that conversation so good for him.”

‘Canes lose Svechnikov

The Hurricanes lost rising star Andrei Svechnikov to an ugly-looking injury with 4:38 left. Svechnikov, the 20-year-old left winger, fell awkwardly during a battle with Zdeno Chara in front.

Svechnikov’s skate blade caught the ice, and his right leg twisted underneath him. He had to be helped off the ice.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour was clearly upset by the situation.

“It didn’t look very good, obviously,” he said of the Russian, who was taken No. 2 overall in the 2018 draft. Eager to play the body, Svechnikov has a 4-3—7 line in six playoff games, and went 24-37—61 in 68 regular-season games.

“It’s tough to see a kid go down, and the injury looks really bad,” Brind’Amour said. “That’s all that’s going through my head. I hate it for him. That’s it. I can’t comment on anything else to be honest.”

Some special defense

Carolina had four shots and hit the post on its first power play. It didn’t get much after that.

Though Nino Niederreiter scored a PPG on a lucky bounce — Jaroslav Halak’s failed clear — the Hurricanes landed six shots on their final four power plays. The Bruin penalty-killers were at their best after an Anders Bjork slash with 4:32 left in a scoreless first. They denied possession entries for the first 45 seconds, and Par Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy blocked shots in the latter part of the kill.

Asked to discuss his team’s man-up struggles, Brind’Amour said, “You wouldn’t have enough time.

“Our entries haven’t been crisp enough. Again, you’re facing one of the best teams in the league. If you’re not sharp, it’s going to look like that. I guess I’d say the power play today kind of epitomized our game. We’re just sluggish and not first to anything and not quite doing anything right. If you had all those things up, it was lucky were hanging around at the end of the game.”

Chara clocks in

Chara played 8:37 in the third period, including two shifts of about 90 seconds in the final six minutes. He was on for 1:36 before Marchand’s empty-netter … Bjork skated a game-low 7:05, and was benched for the final 15 minutes, following his third minor penalty … Even with three forwards under 10 minutes (Bjork, Kuraly and Studnicka), the Bruins kept all their forwards under 20. Bergeron topped out at 19:57. … Marchand landed all six of his shot attempts … Cassidy went with a Matt Grzelcyk-McAvoy pair to start the game, while playing Chara with Connor Clifton … Joakim Nordstrom (six) and Clifton (five) led the hit parade for Boston. Jordan Staal and Brady Skjei had seven each for Carolina … Though he was deployed in a mostly-offensive role in the regular season, Bergeron is again Cassidy’s trusted defensive-zone option. He took 10 of the Bruins’ 22 defensive-zone faceoffs, winning five. Bergeron was 7 of 10 in the offensive zone and 15 for 25 (60 percent) overall ... David Krejci struggled at the dot, going 4 of 9 (44 percent) overall and losing all three offensive zone draws he took. Coyle was perfect (3 for 3) in the attacking zone … With 2:20 left in the first, a puck squirted past Halak, but referee Kyle Rehman blew the play dead as Halak put his glove over the puck. The NHL Situation Room determined there was no conclusive evidence to show the puck crossed the line before the whistle … On the same sequence that felled Svechnikov, referee Kevin Pollock left after apparently taking a puck to the face. Referee Trevor Hanson worked the final 4:38.

