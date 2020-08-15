Darcy Kuemper, Coyotes fend off Avalanche to tighten Western Conference series

Andre Burakovsky tied it in the second period during one Avalanche flurry, but Brad Richardson put the Coyotes up 2-1 in the closing seconds.

Arizona took the early lead on Derek Stepan's first-period goal, then spent most of the day counterpunching against Colorado's relentless pressure.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 49 shots and the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday to close within 2-1 in their Western Conference playoff series in Edmonton.

Kuemper took made a series of difficult saves in the third period and Taylor Hall scored on an empty net, seemingly sealing it.

Mikko Rantanen gave Colorado life, following Hall’s goal by scoring with 57 seconds left. Lawson Crouse finally put it out of reach with an empty-net goal to give Arizona life heading into Game 4 on Monday.

Colorado’s Pavel Francouz stopped 19 shots.

Colorado took advantage of Arizona's tentative play with three goals in the third period to win Game 1. The Coyotes were far more aggressive in Game 2, yet the Avalanche won 3-2 on Burakovsky's goal with 2:53 left in regulation.

Arizona had the early buzz going again in Game 3 and capitalized early when Stepan one-timed a shot from just outside the crease on a pass from behind by Clayton Keller.

Colorado picked up the pressure after Arizona took its first lead of the series, but Kuemper was sharp, turning away a franchise postseason-record 20 shots in the first period.

The Avs continued the attack in the second period and tied it when Burakovky's shot caromed off Arizona defenseman Alex Goligoski's leg past Kuemper, right after the second of consecutive power plays.

Arizona snatched the momentum back with 34 seconds left in the second period, taking a 2-1 lead on Richardson's wrister from the left circle past Francouz.

The Coyotes spent most of the third period in their own end, but Kuemper bailed them out time and again with spectacular saves before the two empty-net goals sealed it.

…

Mikael Backlund scored Calgary’s second short-handed goal in as many nights, Cam Talbot stopped 35 shots in his second shutout this postseason and the Flames beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Friday night in Edmonton to take a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference playoff series.

The goal by Backlund in the second period hit the stick of goalie Anton Khodobin, who couldn't get the puck in his glove before it fell back onto the pads of his left leg, hanging there briefly before falling to the ice and rolling over the line.

“We’ve been really aggressive this whole tournament,” said Backlund, who had a rush after a Stars skater fell down. “We’ve just been playing within our system and when the chances are there, we’ve been going for it, and we’ve been successful.”

Mikael Backlund (11) celebrates his goal with teammate Elias Lindholm during the Flames' 2-1 victory over the Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference playoff series Friday night in Edmonton. Jeff Vinnick/Getty

TJ Brodie scored on a 50-foot slap shot through traffic midway through the third period for Calgary.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday.

“I felt pretty good from the get-go. They had some chances early, I was able to feel the puck and make some saves and just kind of gained confidence from there,” said Talbot, who got his fourth career postseason shutout. “It was nice to get some shots early and feel the puck, especially after last night.”

Khudodbin, who stopped 21 shots, was pulled with just over 3 minutes left so the Stars could have an extra skater, soon after one of several near misses by Tyler Seguin.

Dallas also came up empty when birthday boy John Klingberg was unable to convert on a power play in a strange sequence when the Stars were about to go on a power play with 38 seconds left in the second period before a delay because of some broken glass.

Officials sent both teams to the locker room for the second intermission while arena workers replaced the glass near the Dallas bench. It was shattered when frustrated Stars forward Blake Comeau slammed his stick against it when coming off the ice.

“Just frustrated with myself that shift,” Comeau said. “That wasn’t my intention. I just kind of let my emotions get the better of me there."

After the intermission, the final 38 seconds of the second period were played, with Klingberg's miss coming before the horn. The teams then had a short break to switch sides for the third period.

Calgary became the first team since the San Jose Sharks in 2008 to score short-handed goals in consecutive playoff games.

“We’re losing the battle of the specialty teams,” Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness said. “Giving up two shorties, and you have your best players on the ice, that’s really upsetting.”

Tobias Rieder scored the short-hander in Game 2, which finished about 22 hours before the start of Game 3, which was delayed briefly because it was the third game of the day in Edmonton. Rieder's goal came when the Flames erased a two-goal deficit to tie the game late before Jamie Oleksiak's goal in the final minute gave Dallas a 5-4 win.

