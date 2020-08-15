Even without Tuukka Rask, Bruins take 2-1 lead in series over Carolina

Halak, spelling his Vezina Trophy finalist teammate, stopped 29 of 30 shots in his first true playoff game since 2015, lifting the Bruins to a 2-1 series lead.

With those factors working against them, the Bruins put in the work. An emotional, energetic 3-1 win in Game 3 of the first round against the Carolina Hurricanes swung this series in favor of the Black and Gold, who will ride Jaroslav Halak for the remainder of this Stanley Cup run.

David Pastrnak was watching from the stands. Tuukka Rask was on his way home.

Rask announced before the game he was leaving the team for personal reasons.

Advertisement

Charlie Coyle, Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand (empty net) provided the offense for the Bruins, who outshot the Hurricanes, 32-15, in the final two periods. David Krejci added two assists.

▪ Halak felt the puck early. He stopped 15 shots in the opening 20 minutes, including four on a Carolina power play 12 seconds in. Halak made four saves, including one that went underneath his arm and off the post.

The Bruins penalty killlers didn’t allow Carolina a shot after an Anders Bjork slash with 4:32 left in the first. They denied possession entries for the first 45 seconds, and Par Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy blocked shots in the latter part of the kill.

With 2:20 left in the first, a puck squirted past Halak, but referee Kyle Rehman blew the puck dead as Halak put his glove over the puck.

Sebastian Aho pounced on a turnover in the opening minutes of the second and rang the iron. Teuvo Teravainen harassed Marchand into the cough-up.

Halak’s only major gaffe came at 6:30 of the third, when he stopped a puck behind his net and tried to fire it up the middle lane. Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter gloved it and tucked home the 2-1 goal.

Advertisement

▪ The Bruins did not have Pastrnak for a second game in a row. It did not go well at the start. They had seven shots on goal in the first. At five on five, they had four shots and zero scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

But the Bruins outshot the Hurricanes, 20-8, in the second period, with a 12-5 edge in scoring chances.

They held a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes, defending the lead for most of the period after a Charlie Coyle goal 14 seconds in.

David Krejci, who is having a spectacular postseason, laid a soft cross-corner dump into the Carolina end. Marchand flew in, lifted the stick of Brock McGinn, and put a shot up high on Carolina netminder Petr Mrazek. Coyle bunted the rebound for a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins were 1 for 5 on the power play, killing 4 of 5 Hurricanes chances.

▪ Coyle’s PPG came from the hard work of Joakim Nordstrom, who drew a four-minute high-sticking call with 2:02 left in the first. Trevor van Riemsdyk whacked him in the head with his stick as Nordstrom won a forechecking race.

The Bruins’ supporting cast brought their legs. Lindholm and defenseman Connor Clifton, inserted into the lineup to replace Karson Kuhlman and Jeremy Lauzon, respectively, drew stick fouls.

The Nordstrom-Lindholm-Chris Wagner line was energetic on the puck and limited chances against. The promotion of Sean Kuraly, formerly of the fourth line, paid dividends on the scoreboard.

Advertisement

▪ Late in the second, the Bruins survived more than 50 seconds of Carolina possession on what amounted to a six on four, when Lindholm broke his stick while hacking McGinn. The resulting Hurricanes power play, which extended to the fresh ice of the third, wound up in the Bruins’ favor.

The Bruins stormed the Hurricanes in the third period, outshooting them, 7-0, at the start. Kuraly, promoted to the third line with Coyle and the debuting Jack Studnicka, deflected Coyle’s hard feed on a shorthanded two on one at 1:16 of the third.

▪ Anders Bjork, riding in Pastrnak’s spot on the No. 1 line, committed three minor penalties (two slashes and a trip) and did not earn a shot on goal. His third penalty, five minutes into the third, came after he whiffed on a doorstep chance.

Wagner earned a promotion to the top line after Bjork’s third infraction. Studnicka, playing in place of Nick Ritchie, nearly scored on a turnaround from the slot in the second. He showed quick hands and quick thinking in transition, but his work on the walls is a negative.

▪ The Hurricanes lost rising star Andrei Svechnikov to an ugly-looking injury with 4:38 left. Svechnikov, the 20-year-old left winger, fell awkwardly during a battle with Zdeno Chara in front. Svechnikov’s skate blade caught the ice, and his right leg twisted underneath him. He had to be helped to the room.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports