Frustration bubbling as Rafael Devers tries to chase his way out of a slump

It’s not hard to see the roots of his growing frustration. His extraordinary performance last year as a 22-year-old — when he hit .311/.361/.555 with 32 homers and an incredible 90 extra-base hits (third most in Red Sox history) — feels like a distant memory in 2020.

The sight of the 23-year-old whacking himself in the head with his hand or bat after a swing that yields either a foul ball or a swing-and-miss is now familiar. It attests to a dramatic departure from the joyful image projected by the third baseman in his 2019 breakout season.

Advertisement

Through 20 games entering Saturday night at Yankee Stadium, Devers was hitting just .174/.230/.319. Among the 173 players with enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, his .549 OPS ranked 160th.

“Startling,” manager Ron Roenicke said of the numbers posted thus far by Devers, as well as some other Red Sox.

Three weeks is a short stretch, and one that might be dismissed if it fell somewhere in the middle of a 162-game season. But in this compressed season, when three weeks is one-third of the entire campaign, the 23-year-old looks like someone who is having a hard time shouldering his struggles.

“He wants to perform at a real high level, and to do that, he pushes himself,” said Roenicke. “I wish he wasn’t so hard on himself, but you can’t just tell somebody, ‘Don’t be hard on yourself.’ ”

Perhaps his offensive woes have contributed to a poor defensive showing. Despite a few excellent plays, Devers has committed a major league-high eight errors, a number that matches or exceeds 11 teams. Or perhaps his offensive and defensive woes are unrelated, and he’s simply struggling on both sides of the ball.

Advertisement

Whatever the case, a player whom the Sox view as a franchise cornerstone — in many ways, the most important and valuable member of the major-league roster — is instead amidst one of the worst seasons thus far in baseball, ranking in the bottom few players in Wins Above Replacement.

So what gives? How to explain the massive dropoff?

For Devers, the lines between elite production and substandard production are typically drawn by the perimeter of the strike zone. When he makes contact on pitches in the strike zone, he’s still hitting rockets, posting a .344 average with a .656 slugging mark and an average exit velocity of 93.4 miles per hour this season. But when chasing pitches out of the zone, he’s just 1-for-13 (.077) with no extra-base hits and an average exit velocity of 82.9 mph.

Darren Fenster, one of Devers’s minor league managers, once noted that at times in the early minors, the hitting prodigy seemed willing to swing at a rosin bag. This year, he’s regressed from an aggressive approach to his past as a hacker.

Devers has swung at 46.0 percent of pitches he’s seen outside of the strike zone, the seventh-highest chase rate of a qualifying hitter in the big leagues. In other words, he’s swinging more often than just about anyone in the game at the pitches against which he can do the least, something that’s contributed to a skyrocketing strikeout rate (nearly doubled to 32.4 percent) and his poor numbers.

Advertisement

“He’s still a little wild out of the zone. He knows it,” said Roenicke. “When I talk to him about it, it’s always the same thing: ‘I’ve got to stop swinging at those pitches that are too far out of the zone.’

“He’s trying to not do it. There’s a fine line between being aggressive and still seeing the ball and making sure you’re not chasing those pitches. So, he’s out there working on it every day and in the cages and at batting practice.”

For the Red Sox and Devers, there is some solace he’s worked his way out of such predicaments in the past. With High A Salem in 2016, he reined in a hyperaggressive approach that made him one of the least productive hitters in the league through mid-May to have a huge final three-plus months. In 2018 with the Red Sox, he moved beyond a poor showing that lasted into August to become far more selective in September and the postseason, where he contributed a number of key hits.

The Sox remain hopeful that Devers — still the second-youngest player on their roster — can re-enact some of those adjustments again.

“He’s just really swinging hard instead of letting his good hands work,” hitting coach Tim Hyers said recently. “We know he’s one of the best hitters in the game whenever he gets the ball in the zone and relies on his hands.”

Those hands have spent as much time hitting Devers’s own helmet as they have baseballs lately, a snapshot of the futility and frustration that has surrounded the 2020 Red Sox.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.