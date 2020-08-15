Game 21: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

Nathan Eovaldi struck out 10 Blue Jays in his previous start last Sunday, but the Red Sox have lost five games in a row since then. Eovaldi will be back on the mound Saturday against the Yankees in the second game of their series.

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 4.09)

YANKEES (13-6): TBA

Pitching: LHP James Paxton (0-1, 7.84)

Game time: 7:07 p.m

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Paxton: Bogaerts 6-21, Martinez 8-19, Pillar 4-19, Bradley Jr. 7-16, Devers 5-14, Vazquez 2-11, Moreland 2-9, Chavis 0-6, Plawecki 1-4, Peraza 0-1

Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Hicks 3-16, LeMahieu 2-15, Torres 2-14, Gardner 2-11, Sanchez 0-5, Urshela 2-4, Kratz 0-4, Tauchman 0-4, Voit 2-3, Frazier 2-2

Stat of the Day: Eovaldi is 10-5 with a 3.54 ERA at Yankee Stadium

Notes: Jonathan Arauz is 9 for his last 16 with four RBI ... The Red Sox have used 10 starting pitchers this year, the most in the majors ... Rafael Devers, 23, already has five career home runs at Yankee Stadium ... Xander Bogaerts has 56 starts at shortstop at Yankee Stadium as a visitor, tied for the most in MLB since the stadium’s opening in 2009 ... Michael Chavis has a five-game hitting streak.











