Jonathan Lucroy doing what he can for Red Sox, himself in Pawtucket

Lucroy’s 1,203 career games in the majors are 503 more than all of the other players around him combined.

NEW YORK — At 34, Jonathan Lucroy isn’t just the oldest player working out with the Red Sox reserve group at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. He’s the oldest by nearly three years.

Lucroy, a catcher and first baseman, opened the season with the Sox, but played two innings in one game without getting an at-bat before he was designated for assignment on July 29.

Lucroy cleared waivers and stayed. His time since has been a series of intrasquad games in an empty Triple A ballpark.

“No one wanted me. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen still,” Lucroy said. “I’m here to play the game and work to get better. If the Red Sox need me, I’m available. If another team needs me, I’m sure we can figure something out and I can go and play for them.”

The Red Sox have done Lucroy a favor by giving him a spot in the 60-man player pool. They have Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki catching in the majors and two backups with major league experience in Pawtucket, Jett Bandy and Juan Centeno.

If the Sox eventually take Lucroy out of the player pool, it won’t be a surprise. For now, he is paying the organization back by being what amounts to a player-coach.

“I’m trying to use my time here to help the guys out, the young players,” Lucroy said. “I’ve been pretty fortunate and blessed to have a good amount of time in the game and been around a number of great players, Hall of Fame players.

“I try to take what I learned from those guys and help the guys here. That has been very fulfilling.”

A veteran catcher can often be a positive influence on a young pitcher because he can judge their progress based on his experience behind the plate and as a hitter. Jason Varitek did that for the years with the Red Sox, pushing Clay Buchholz, Jon Lester, and others.

Now Lucroy, a two-time All-Star, is influencing Bryan Mata, Jay Groome, and the other prospects at the Pawtucket camp.

“I try to talk to those guys about at-bats, what I look for. It helps them with their pitching and game-calling,” Lucroy said. “Hopefully I can leave a legacy. Maybe it’ll help them be a little bit more successful.”

Lucroy said the Sox have some good young pitchers who need to learn pitch-to-pitch consistency.

“I’m trying to work with them on execution, throwing strikes, and attacking the zone,” he said. “When they can do that, they can move up. I don’t want to smother anybody and force myself on people. I want them to come to me.

“If I see something on the field I’ll say it once and leave it alone. Then they can come to me about anything. I’m open to helping them any way I can.”

An actual rotation?

For the first time since the start of the season, the Red Sox seem to have a rotation.

Manager Ron Roenicke said Saturday that Chris Mazza would start against the Yankees on Sunday, with Martin Perez in the series finale on Monday night.

Zack Godley and Kyle Hart will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, before the rotation flips back to Nate Eovaldi.

“It’s not often I give you guys all those names,” Roenicke said before Saturday night’s game against the Yankees.

The Red Sox have had “TBA” listed as the starter for many of their games, using 10 different pitchers in 21 games, with little success. Through Friday, Sox starters had a 6.48 ERA. Only the Tigers, at 7.47, have been worse.

Lining up five starters is an attempt at bringing some consistency to what has been an unsettled situation. One bullpen game every five days is workable. Two or three becomes a problem.

“I can’t say that we’re going to definitely get there. But if we can get closer to it, that would be good,” Roenicke said.

Mazza will be making his first major league start, but pitched successfully as a starter in the minors for the Mets last season. He faced the Yankees in relief on Aug. 1 and went 2⅔ scoreless innings.

Hart made his major league debut on Thursday and allowed seven runs in two-plus innings. It was a mess, but the Sox want to give the 27-year-old lefthander another chance.

“If you don’t have a good start, you’re not going to get another one? I don’t want them to think that way,” Roenicke said. “Go out there again and relax and pitch the way that you can.”

Godley has allowed 13 earned runs over 10⅓ innings in three starts, but he had a 4.75 ERA in 81 major league starts prior to joining the Sox.

Josh Taylor gets closer

Lefthanded reliever Josh Taylor should join the team in the coming days. He tested positive for COVID-19 in July and was late getting started. The same was true for lefty Darwinzon Hernandez, but he is working on a starter’s schedule in Pawtucket and being built up. He is scheduled to work three innings on Sunday. If that goes well, he could return to the majors with an eye on being further built up . . . The Sox will face J.A. Happ on Sunday. The 37-year-old lefty is 11-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 25 regular-season appearances against the Sox.

