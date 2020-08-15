Lillard, McCollum help Trail Blazers secure final playoff spot

Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and 21 rebounds for the winners, who got 21 points from Carmelo Anthony .

Damian Lillard scored 31 points, CJ McCollum had 14 of his 29 in the fourth quarter — including a pair of big jumpers over Ja Morant — and the Blazers clinched the NBA’s final playoff spot by beating the Memphis Grizzlies, 126-122, on Saturday in Orlando.

Morant scored 35 for Memphis, which got a 22-point, 16-rebound day from Jonas Valanciunas and 20 points apiece from Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke.

It was the start, and the end, of the Western Conference play-in series — a wrinkle the NBA added to the restarted season because the pandemic meant no team would play its allotted 82 games. Portland finished eighth in the West, Memphis was ninth, and the Grizzlies needed to sweep a two-game matchup to advance.

They had a chance, up 8 in the final quarter, before Portland did what Portland does in the bubble — find a way at the end. The Blazers’ last four wins have come by a combined 11 points.

Advertisement

Nurkic, playing with a heavy heart because of his grandmother’s death, grabbed an offensive rebound and wound up converting a three-point play with 2:39 left to put Portland on top for good.

McCollum connected on a 3-pointer and another long jumper late, both times guarded by Morant, to ensure Portland kept the lead, and Anthony’s 3-pointer with 20.2 seconds left was the last big shot the Blazers needed.

Nurkic revealed on Instagram about 90 minutes before the game that his grandmother, back in his native Bosnia, had died. His post did not disclose the cause of death, but Nurkic said last month that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and briefly slipped into a coma in recent days.

Advertisement

“People don’t understand how serious this . . . is,” Nurkic said at the time, referring to the virus.

Nurkic had one foul in the game's first 39 minutes.

He then committed three in a span of 19 seconds between the 8:50 and 8:31 mark of the final quarter — two of them offensive fouls, the second of those costing Portland a timeout and its challenge, which was unsuccessful.

That's when Memphis got on its best roll, but the Grizzlies couldn't finish it off.

Pelicans drop coach after five seasons

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking for a new coach to oversee the still nascent Zion Williamson era.

The Pelicans fired 65-year-old coach Alvin Gentry after the club missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.

New Orleans went 30-42 this season, finishing with just two victories in its final eight games despite the presence of Williamson, the top overall draft choice, and first-time All-Star Brandon Ingram in the lineup.

But David Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations, asserted during a video media conference that a coaching change might have been forthcoming even if New Orleans had rallied to capture one of the Western Conference’s final playoff spots.

“The wins and losses have very little to do with this,” Griffin said. “This is really about the process. This is about the shared vision of how we’re going to go forward and what this looks like as we build.”

While Griffin declined to answer specific questions about potential candidates, he said he expects the club's coaching search to move deliberately, in part because many candidates are on the staffs of teams that have made the playoffs.

Advertisement

“We will not be quick with this at all. This is not a rush. We have a job that we believe is going to be the most attractive in the NBA,” Griffin said, adding that the coronavirus pandemic also could slow the timeline for a hire because of the importance he places on getting to know candidates face to face.

“This isn’t going to be done solely via Zoom,” Griffin said. “It’s very difficult to find the right voice with the right group of people that have a shared vision. I would tell you that hiring a head coach is the hardest thing we do from a front office perspective because it impacts every single part of your organization, and it has the biggest impact every day on your players and the culture that you’re trying to build.”

Griffin has known Gentry since both worked for the Phoenix Suns from 2004 to 2010, and said the decision to change coaches was “really difficult on a human level.”

Griffin also emphasized that Gentry's coaching ability was never in question.

“He hasn’t forgotten how to coach and this isn’t about any shortcomings that we perceived in that way,” Griffin said. “This is far more about finding the right fit and a shared vision for a very young and ambitious group moving forward.”

Advertisement

The Pelicans had three starters this season — Williamson, Ingram, and Lonzo Ball — who were younger than 24 and had no playoff experience. Two other regulars — Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander Walker — were also 2019 first-round draft choices. And the Pelicans have a slew of draft picks still to come from last year’s trade of Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

Gentry went 175-225 since his hiring by former Pelicans general manager Dell Demps after the club fired Monte Williams following the 2014-15 season, when Davis was the face of the franchise.

New Orleans made the playoffs in Gentry’s third season, sweeping Portland in the first round before falling to eventual champion Golden State in the second. But the Pelicans were derailed the following season by a combination of injuries and Davis’s trade demand, which precipitated Demps’s firing.

Gentry was retained even after Demps was replaced by Griffin and the coach's contract was extended through the end of next season.

But New Orleans faltered once again this season, starting 6-22 and laboring through a franchise record 13-game losing streak while Williamson missed the first 44 games of the season while recovering from knee surgery.

New Orleans marked Gentry’s fifth head coaching stop. He also has served as a head coach with the Heat, Pistons, Clippers, and Suns, compiling a career coaching record of 510-595.