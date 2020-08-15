Lyon stuns Manchester City to reach Champions League semifinals

Lyon stunned Manchester City to reach soccer’s Champions League semifinals for the first time in a decade, with Moussa Dembélé scoring twice for the French outsiders Saturday to seal a 3-1 win in Lisbon, Portugal, that sets up a meeting with . One of the most expensively assembled squads in the sports’ history lost to the team that finished seventh in the French league and needs to lift the European Cup for the first time to return to the competition next season. It leaves Pep Guardiola without a Champions League title since 2011 with Barcelona. Guardiola’s decision to deploy an unfamiliar five-man defense to match Lyon’s system backfired with the back line easily beaten for to score in the 24th minute. Kevin De Bruyne equalized in the 69th but Dembélé restored the lead 10 minutes later. And there was a glaring miss by City forward Raheem Sterling , blazing the ball over an empty net, before Dembélé scored again.

Jennifer Brady reached the first WTA final of her career by using a power-based game to beat 16-year-old Coco Gauff, 6-2, 6-4, at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky., the first tournament in the US since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Brady, a 25-year-old based in Florida, will face Jil Teichmann, a 23-year-old lefthander from Switzerland, in Sunday’s title match. Teichmann reached the third final of her career — and first on a hard court — by eliminating Shelby Rogers, 6-3, 6-2 in the day’s opening semifinal. The 116th-ranked Rogers, who is from South Carolina, was coming off a quarterfinal upset of Serena Williams on Friday … Top-seeded Simona Halep and third-seeded Elise Mertens won their semifinals in straight sets to advance to the title match at the Prague Open. Second-ranked Halep edged past Irina-Camelia Begu, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, in an all-Romanian semifinal. The 23rd-ranked Mertens defeated 69th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) … Belinda Bencic, currently ranked No. 8 in the world, became the latest top tennis player to pull out of the US Open, meaning three of the four female semifinalists in 2019 will not be at the Grand Slam tournament this year.

Advertisement

College football

Big Ten parents urge league to play

A group of Ohio State football players’ parents joined parents of players at Iowa in calling for the Big Ten to overturn its decision not to play this fall because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said nine Sooners tested positive for COVID-19 after he gave his players a week break from team activities. The Football Parents at Ohio State posted on social media a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, calling for the reinstatement of the 10-game schedule the conference unveiled six days before it postponed football until spring. The letter also asked for the release of all medical data and information the Big Ten used to make its decision, a meeting with Warren for senior players and their parents, and to permit athletes who want to play to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver.

Advertisement

NFL

Packers sign Clark to extension

Nose tackle Kenny Clark signed a four-year, $70 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers that included a $25 million signing bonus. According to ESPN, the deal makes the 24-year-old Clark the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history. Clark has emerged as the Packers’ top defensive lineman. He recorded six sacks for the second straight season last year and was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement … The Patriots released wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo. Adeboyejo, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 20, 2019. The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pounder entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Baltimore Ravens out of Mississippi in 2017. He spent the majority of the that season on the Ravens practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late December. Adeboyejo spent the 2018 season with Baltimore on the Physically Unable to Perform List, before being released in 2019. He spent part of training camp in 2019 with the Jets before joining the Patriots … Atlanta police say former four-time Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl linebacker Chip Banks is in serious condition following a shooting. Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Rooker said in an email to the Associated Press officers found three men with apparent gunshot wounds when responding to a shooting in Atlanta just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. One of the victims, Charles Pharms Jr., was declared dead at the scene, according to Rooker. Banks and the third man were alert and transported to a local hospital.

Advertisement

Cycling

Rider injured in crash

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel fractured his pelvis and had a right lung contusion after crashing in the Tour of Lombardy in Como, Italy, which was won by Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang. The 20-year-old Evenepoel crashed inside the last 31 miles, on the descent of Muro di Sormano, hitting a bridge wall and going over it into a ravine, his Deceuninck-Quick-Step team said in a statement. The team said he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and “was conscious at all times as he underwent a series of examinations to reveal the extent of his injury.” He will be flown to Belgium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Auto racing

Andretti dominates Indy 500 qualifying

Marco Andretti led a top speed sweep for Andretti Autosport in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 as Honda-powered teams claimed the first four spots on the leaderboard and eight of the top nine. The top nine drivers advance to a Sunday shootout that determines the first three starting rows for the Aug. 23 Indianapolis 500 … After narrowly securing a record-extending 92nd career pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix in Montmelo, world champion Lewis Hamilton is ideally placed to move one step closer to Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One. Championship leader Hamilton has won three of the first five races this year — taking his career tally to 87.

WNBA

Williams leads Sparks over Fever

Riquna Williams hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever, 90-76, for their fourth consecutive win in Bradenton, Fla. … Jackie Young had 16 points to lead five Las Vegas players scoring in double figures and the Aces beat the Washington Mystics, 88-73, for their seventh consecutive win.



