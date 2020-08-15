NHL Draft isn’t what it used to be

Unless general manager Jeff Gorton opts to deal the pick — highly unlikely — Quebec League winger Alexis Lafreniere , touted as a potential generational talent, will be in a Blueshirt whenever the 2020-21 season begins.

The Rangers’ fortunes have been scarcer than Ron Duguay hat tricks of late, but that changed in a New York minute Monday night when the ping-pong ball with the franchise’s logo popped out first in the final phase of the NHL’s draft lottery.

Of course, predicting Lafreniere’s rookie NHL scoring line (22-33—55 and 26 PIMs?) might be easier right now than calculating that NHL start date.

Advertisement

The Rangers remain the lone Original Six franchise never to pick No. 1 in the NHL Draft as we know it today, an endeavor that truly didn’t begin until June of 1969. That will change on Oct. 9, the first of the NHL’s two virtual draft days (tolled forward from what was supposed to be June 26-27 in Montreal).

For decades, including most of the ’60s, players’ NHL signing rights were assigned to clubs that sponsored their hockey teams, leagues or hometowns. Bobby Orr wound up sporting his No. 4 Boston sweater because the Bruins, instantly infatuated upon spotting him as a pre-teen, quickly shoveled a few bucks to sponsor the town of Parry Sound, Ontario, in order to secure his rights and then assign him to Oshawa.

“It was totally different then,” recalled ex-Canadiens defenseman Pierre Bouchard, reached this past week at his 1,200-acre farm in Vercheres, Quebec, some 30 miles up the St. Lawrence River from Montreal. “No draft. Teams owned your rights. You signed what was called a C-form for $100 or something, and that was it.”

Bouchard was one of the rare exceptions to the sponsorship rule, drafted No. 5 overall by the Habs in 1965 at age 17. He grew up outside Montreal in Longueuil, Quebec, a town, he recalled, absent any NHL sponsorship. His father insisted that he attend College Laval St.-Vincent-de-Paul, then an all-boys boarding school just northwest of Montreal.

Advertisement

“Hockey was the carrot he used to get me to go,” said Bouchard, noting he initially wasn’t eager to go away to school. “My father insisted. I’m glad he did. We had a great coach [Roland Bleau], and we were in the rink day and night. If I didn’t go to that school, I wouldn’t be in the NHL. I would have been done.”

The first pick in that 1965 draft belonged to the Rangers — the one time in franchise history they’ve hit leadoff — and they used it to select Andre Veilleux, another Quebec kid who played for the Junior B team in Montreal — a feeder team for the city’s top junior team sponsored by the Habs.

“Pretty good player, a big defenseman … tall, strong, a big boy,” said Bouchard, whose Laval team played Veilleux’s Junior B squad a number of times in 1964-65.

Like nine of the 11 players in that draft (the smallest in league history), Veilleux never played a game in the NHL. Meanwhile, Bouchard cracked the Habs’ lineup in 1970-71 and piled up 595 NHL games (Canadiens and Capitals). His name is on the Stanley Cup five times.

“I had the chance to be on a good team at the right time,” he said. “Good timing.”

Advertisement

The only other 1965 draftee to make it to the NHL, albeit briefly, was Michel Parizeau, a winger drafted No. 10 by the Rangers. Parizeau had short stints with the Blues and Flyers and then a solid eight-year run in the WHA until it folded upon its merger with the NHL for 1979-80.

Veilleux disappeared quickly from the Rangers’ prospect list, never progressed through the junior ranks, and took a final spin with a short-lived senior team in Verdun, Quebec.

“As a kid, he moved to play in Junior B in Montreal from St. Hyacinthe, as I recall,” said Scotty Bowman, who prior to becoming a legendary NHL coach was a scout for three years for the Canadiens in the early ‘60s. “Big kid, a defenseman, but never a player really. Remember, those drafts weren’t what they are today. Virtually all the good kids were already claimed. If you spotted a phenom, at age 13-14, you made sure you got him to a sponsored team.”

When the Habs drafted Bouchard, he recalled, the Canadiens compensated College Laval $3,000, what amounted to a development fee.

Going back to the 1969 draft, Original Six teams have selected first in the draft a total of 10 times. The Bruins owned two of those, selecting Gord Kluzak (‘82) and Joe Thornton (’97).

The other “firsts” to go to Original Six franchises: Chicago — Patrick Kane (2007); Detroit — Dale McCourt (1977), Joe Murphy (’86); Montreal — Rejean Houle (1969), Guy Lafleur (’71), Doug Wickenheiser (‘80); Toronto — Wendel Clark (1985), Auston Matthews (2016).

Advertisement

The Rangers might have missed with that No. 1 pick in 1965, but they struck gold with the No. 2 pick in ’66 with the selection of Brad Park, the Hall of Fame defenseman later shipped to the Bruins with center Jean Ratelle.

As for Veilleux, often identified as a winger in stories found via Internet searches, Bouchard believes he made a career in law enforcement in the Montreal area.

“At that age, you think, ‘This is it, I’ve got it made,‘ ’' said Bouchard, thinking back to his draft. “But, gee, that’s not it. The draft is just the beginning.”

HE’S HAD ENOUGH

Milbury: Time to change OT

Game 1 of the series between the Lightning and Blue Jackets reached five overtimes. Elsa/Getty

Five overtime periods, Blue Jackets vs. Lightning in Game 1, did nothing but add to Mike Milbury’s conviction that something must change.

Stop the OT marathons. Now.

“Oh, my God,” said Milbury, reached the other day in Toronto, where he has logged Herculean hours commentating in the NBC broadcast booth. “I mean, we’re in the entertainment business and this is boring … just boring.”

And if ending it all means adopting the shootout, so be it, as far as Milbury is concerned.

“I mean, Peter Forsberg scores a shootout goal in the Olympics,” mused Milbury, the former Bruins defenseman, coach, and assistant GM, “and Sweden honors him with a stamp with his picture on it. Come on, it’s a great moment!”

Forsberg, then 20, scored the dazzling shootout goal that gave Sweden the gold medal victory over Canada in the 1994 Olympics at Lillehammer. He slipped his shot by Corey Hirsch, and then Paul Kariya was foiled by Tommy Salo on the next shot, clinching the gold for the Three Crowns.

Advertisement

The counter to Milbury’s argument, of course, is tradition. The Stanley Cup playoffs forever have been determined by standard overtime play, no matter what round, no matter where a series stands, no matter how many periods or hours it may take. The NBC crew certainly has its traditionalists.

“Brian Boucher, for one,” said Milbury, referring to his younger co-commentator, a former NHL goalie. “He wants the old boy thing, you know, ‘We have to man it up to win the Stanley Cup — it’s the hardest trophy to win.’ Oh, give me a bleepin’ break … we just want to be entertained.”

Multiple overtimes are physically and emotionally draining, for both sides, and often can sap the energy and entertainment from a series for the games that follow. The longer they go, the risk of fatigue-related injuries increases. Quality of play often diminishes, too, which can negate the argument that TV and radio audiences find them gripping.

An infinite number of alternatives could be adopted, and not necessarily involving a shootout. Perhaps allow one full period of five on five, then begin to cut back to four on four or three on three from the start of the second OT. By the end of 100 minutes of play, if still tied (though doubtful in the three-on-three format), then settle it via shootout.

“Anything to get it to end, just please, let it end,” said Milbury. “However. Whatever. You can come up with 16 different alternatives and I’d say, ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!‘ As long as it had a happy ending.”

Why does your faithful puck chronicler feel like Meg Ryan just walked in from the set of “When Harry Met Sally”?

Milbury in convinced there is a “groundswell” of support to change OT being generated. By his eye, more people in the industry no longer believe that it would be sacrilege to abandon the decades-long tradition.

“People who believe, ‘Let’s get this changed,’ ” he said. “If we can get some of the [John] Tortorellas out of the game, maybe there’ll be a new wave of thinking.”

ETC.

In Pittsburgh, it won’t be the same

Penguins GM Jim Rutherford dismissed three assistant coaches after the team's playoff series loss to the Canadiens. Gene J. Puskar

Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, seething over his club’s dismissal by the 12th-seeded Canadiens in the play-in round, threatened changes on Tuesday.

“Something’s wrong,” said Rutherford, who owns Cup rings from Carolina and Pittsburgh (two). Specifically, he was concerned over the lack of urgency and “desperation” he expected to see as the popgun Habs ushered his No. 4 seed out the door in four games. The Penguins scored only eight goals in the series.

A day later, Rutherford let go assistant coaches Mark Recchi, Sergei Gonchar, and Jacques Martin, all of whom were up for contract renewals.

For now, ex-Bruins coach Mike Sullivan remains on the job as bench boss, planning to begin next season surrounded by a new stable of assistants. Fresh looks and approaches from the bench can prove beneficial, but there’s a lot of mileage on the core group of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang (including a combined 470 postseason games).

Crosby and Malkin have full no-move contracts and aren’t going anywhere. Letang, with two more years and a $7.25 million cap hit, can be dealt to his approved list of 18 teams. At his price, unless they sweeten a deal with draft picks, the Penguins would have to retain a portion of the cap hit. He can be brilliant on one shift, then maddeningly erratic with the next. Franchise defenseman with an asterisk.

Don’t be surprised if Recchi, though he truly enjoyed coaching, slots into a different role with the Penguins. He loves living in Pittsburgh and spent three years in various levels of player development before joining the coaching staff in the summer of 2017. It’s possible he returns to player development.

Also, good pal and former Penguins assistant coach Rick Tocchet is the Arizona bench boss. Maybe there’s a role there for Recchi, 52, though Arizona’s overall picture is clouded of late with the resignation of GM John Chayka on the eve of the postseason.

Rutherford was left to wonder about the lack of desperation he witnessed, as well whether some of his players “tired of the bubble” and preferred to be home with their families.

“Nobody knows the answer to all those things,” said Rutherford, who, as Hartford GM, made the deal with Harry Sinden for Glen Wesley. “But it’s very disappointing.”

Loose pucks

Rangers GM Jeff Gorton didn’t immediately dismiss the idea that he would listen to trade offers for the No. 1 pick. Prudent. It would take something on the scale of the Sabres offering up Jack Eichel to pry the pick loose. Alexis Lafreniere, twice the CHL Player of the Year, is 6 feet 1 inch and likely will play at upward of 210 pounds when he fills out. Such skill-size-power packages are rare. He also will be relatively cheap labor for his first three years of his entry deal. Eichel, a superb talent, would be a dynamic fit for the Rangers, and he’s young enough (23) to mitigate the sting of the Blueshirts surrendering an 18-year old. The “but” here is that Eichel’s deal lasts another six years at a $10 million cap hit, a price tag that would force Gorton to do some creative bookkeeping with standing contracts. Then there would be the issue of the Pegula ownership dealing with an incensed fan base in Buffalo. Eichel isn’t all they have, but he’s close, and moving him no doubt would deplete even further a diminishing season-ticket base … Mike Milbury arrived in Toronto on Monday, July 27, and was confined to his hotel room there on quarantine until Aug. 1. Unlike Canadian-based broadcasters, the NBC crew must abide by all “bubble” rules, which for Milbury has meant full-time existence in the Royal York hotel or Scotiabank Arena. “Every day, rinse and repeat,” he said. “But that’s OK, fortunate to be working.” His room service tab for that first week in quarantine: $1,500. “Good food,” he said, “but they are gouging us beyond recognition. We’re talking $65 for breakfast of eggs and toast. Not kidding. Obscene.” Once in the arena, said Milbury, not all broadcasters are allowed full access throughout the building — a lesson he learned after venturing into the Zamboni entrance to watch a few minutes of an Islanders game during the play-in-round. “By the time I got back to the press box, I got a call from someone from NBC telling me I couldn’t go to the Zamboni entrance, because it’s not in the bubble.” … Pierre Bouchard played alongside three other College Laval teammates who made it to the NHL, including Jean-Guy Lagace, Marc Tardif, and Pierre Jarry, the latter of whom was chosen by the Rangers with the No. 12 pick in that first “universal” draft of 1969 … The Bruins, noted Scotty Bowman, had picks 3-4 in back-to-back years, 1969 and ’70, going with Don Tannahill and Frank Spring first and then following with Reggie Leach and Rick MacLeish. The league opted to allow Buffalo and Vancouver, incoming expansion franchises, to select the top two picks in 1970. “Otherwise,” said Bowman, 86, who still talks about such things with the enthusiasm of a twenty-something, “the Bruins go first and take Gil Perreault. Think about that: Perreault and [Bobby] Orr on the same Boston team.” … Peter Chiarelli’s name is among those popping up as a potential GM replacement for Dale Tallon (the No. 2 pick in that 1970 draft) in Florida. Ditto for Bill Zito, who is Jarmo Kekalainen’s assistant in Columbus. Zito, who played for Tim Taylor at Yale, also once was the agent for Tim Thomas and Tuukka Rask … Provided the Rangers follow through on the Lafreniere pick, it will mean four consecutive No. 1s have landed in New York or New Jersey: Nico Hischier, Devils, 2017; Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres, 2018; Jack Hughes, Devils, 2019 … Bruins fans best remember Bouchard for the bloody pounding he took from Stan Jonathan inside a crazed Boston Garden in the 1978 playoffs. Linesman John D’Amico was drenched in Bouchard’s blood, Jonathan able to deliver crushing blows with both hands. One of 14 kids in his family, Jonathan told Montreal columnist Dave Stubbs years later that he acquired his sweet science skills as a kid. Jonathan: “You learn to grab and throw with both hands at the supper table.” Pass the smelling salts, please.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.