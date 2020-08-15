Reds have positive COVID-19 test; MLB postpones rest of weekend series

It was more unplanned time off for the Pirates, who opened the week with a three-game series against the Cardinals postponed. St. Louis resumed Saturday in Chicago against the White Sox after a 17-day pause, Adam Wainwright pitching five effective innings in a 5-1 victory over the White Sox to begin a seven-inning doubleheader.

Matt Davidson tested positive during the opening series of the abbreviated, 60-game season and went on the injured list, but that turned out to be a false positive. Three other Reds missed games after feeling sick, but tested negative for the coronavirus and rejoined the team.

The Cincinnati Reds became the third Major League Baseball team to have games called off because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, its Saturday and Sunday home games with the Pirates postponed. The league was awaiting further test results and doing contact tracing to gauge the extent of the concerns.

“Each pitch was all about expecting it to be great and not falling victim to excuses,” said Wainwright, who also recorded St. Louis’s most recent other win on July 25. “The team that I was playing with today and the team I was playing against cares nothing about how long we’ve been out or whatever.”

The Cardinals had a much different look from the team that lost 3-0 at Minnesota on July 29 in their previous game. Star catcher Yadier Molina and infielder Paul DeJong were among 10 players and 18 members of the organization overall with confirmed coronavirus cases, shaking up the roster and coaching staff.

Top prospect Dylan Carlson was among five players brought up from the team’s alternate training site in Springfield, Mo. The Cardinals also added José Oquendo and Roberto Espinoza to their coaching staff after Willie McGee announced Friday he had opted out of the rest of the season.

The Cardinals were able to work out five times while they waited to play again, including three individualized workouts. The team traveled to Chicago in 41 rental cars as an added precaution. Manager Mike Shildt was the last one to hit the road, making the trip in a GMC Yukon because it was the only vehicle left.

“I mean at this point, you almost laugh at everything that you have to do,” Wainwright said. “It’s just a sign of the times. We’re in a weird phase right now. We just got to do what we got to do, so everybody had a great attitude about it, honestly.”

The Miami Marlins, meanwhile, have had most of their 17 players sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak cleared to return by baseball’s joint committee for reinstatement, the team said Saturday, and they’re expected to begin rehabilitation workouts soon. The group includes ace Sandy Alcantara, shortstop Miguel Rojas, and eight relievers who were on the opening day roster.

Stephen Strasburg lost, likely for a while, with a nerve issue

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg was put on the 10-day injured list by Washington because of the recurring nerve issue in his throwing hand that delayed his start to the 2020 season and cut short his second appearance after just 16 pitches. The team classified his injury as “carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand.”

Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg would get nerve tests on his hand Monday, something the skipper referred to as “the first step” in trying to figure out what is going on.

“I don’t think this is going to get better soon. We tried,” Martinez said. “So right now, we’re just going to try see if we can get him healthy.”

The 32-year-old Strasburg, who signed a $245 million, seven-year contract with Washington this offseason, is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts this season.

He wasn’t the only All-Star lost to injury on Saturday. Atlanta decided to place 2018 NL Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list because the outfielder has lingering inflammation in his left wrist. The team is hoping he can return next weekend.















































