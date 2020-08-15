Some new angles for baseball’s official scorers this season

Now imagine trying to do that while watching on television.

Determining whether the batter should be credited with a hit or the fielder charged with an error is contingent on an assortment of variables that have to be calculated quickly.

As one of the official scorers at Fenway Park since 2001, Bob Ellis has trained his eyes to cover as much of the field as possible when the ball is put in play.

As part of the protective measures in place for this season because of the pandemic, Major League Baseball is having official scorers work from home instead of from their usual seat in the front row of the press box.

Advertisement

“That was the mandate, to keep as many people out of the park as we could to adhere to the safety guidelines,” said MLB vice president Laurel Prieb, who oversees the scorers as part of his job. “The official scorers were among the more difficult choices. But health and safety took precedence.”

MLB employs approximately 80 scorers, and many are in the age range where contracting COVID-19 could cause serious health problems or even death.

“I’d rather be at the ballpark,” said Ellis, who is 68. “But I also understand we’re experiencing a national health crisis. I’m happy we’re still able to score the game.”

MLB went to great lengths to bring the ballpark into the homes of the scorers.

In addition to their local television feed, scorers have a computer program called NORAD that allows them to see what’s called a “mini-feed” of different camera angles, including one from a camera high above home plate that shows the entire field from a bird’s-eye view.

“This is not exactly what they signed up for. But they’ve embraced it,” Prieb said. “The direct feed they receive is faster than TV and clean, there are no breaks.”

Advertisement

Scorers also have the ability to look at replays before rendering judgment.

Ellis explained that one of the trickier calls he had this season was when Jackie Bradley Jr. went from first to third on a single by Alex Verdugo. The game feed didn’t show that he paused before he went to third because of a poor throw by the left fielder.

But the overhead camera caught that. Such calls can affect a pitcher’s earned run average.

“I miss the camaraderie at the park, but I feel like we’re getting the calls right,” Ellis said. “That’s the most important thing.”

The league also made sure the scorers had adequate high-speed Internet service and even arranged for backup scorers in other cities to be ready in the event of a power outage.

“It’s quite a system,” said Howie Karpin, who has scored Mets and Yankees games for the last 22 years. “Nothing compares to being at the game, but this is the best alternative. Baseball did a good job with it.”

Chaz Scoggins, a longtime baseball writer now retired from the Lowell Sun, has been scoring games at Fenway Park for 42 years. Being at the game has been a mainstay in his life. But he understands this is how it has to be for now.

“I’m a technological Luddite,” Scoggins said. “It took me a while to get used to it, but I’m getting faster and more comfortable as time goes on.

“I’d rather be at the ballpark because we can see things the cameras don’t show. But we’re adapting to the situation. Once you learn how to toggle back and forth, you can see what you need to see.”

Advertisement

The scorers meet with MLB officials via Zoom once a week to discuss calls or better ways to use the video system. The scorers also can keep in contact with team officials at the ballpark via the Slack messenger system.

“I’ve had to learn a lot of new technology I had never heard of before this year,” Karpin said. “I would have been willing to go to the park, but I appreciate that MLB is looking out for us.”

Scoring games is an important duty within baseball. Long gone are the days when teams paid one of the beat writers a few extra bucks to be the official scorer. Scorers now attend offseason seminars and have their decisions evaluated.

It’s not just fans and media who pay attention. Players get annoyed quickly if they think they were robbed of a hit or unjustly charged with an error.

David Ortiz once burst into a press conference Terry Francona was conducting to complain about a call and a few years later received a scolding from Joe Torre, then MLB’s executive vice president of on-field operations, for complaining about a scoring call.

There was a time when scorers would venture down to the clubhouse to rehash calls with the players and sometimes altered their decision as a result.

Advertisement

Now MLB has a system where teams and players can formally appeal decisions to a committee.

“Scoring has gotten better and more consistent over the years,” Scoggins said. “A lot of work goes into and everybody is working together. Hopefully we’ll all be able to get back to the ballparks next season. I miss it.”

Caught in a draft?

Red Sox aren’t necessarily set up

The Red Sox could end up with a high first-round draft pick in 2021. Alex Trautwig/Associated Press

The Red Sox went into the weekend with the second-worst record in the game. Awful as that is, the payoff would be a high draft pick and a chance to take one of the two great Vanderbilt righthanders, Kumar Rocker or Jack Leiter (son of former big leaguer Al Leiter), in the June draft.

Not so fast. As Globe colleague Alex Speier points out, the March agreement between MLB and the Players Association gave commissioner Rob Manfred the right to modify the draft order if the season does not go 81 games.

Obviously the season will not go 81 games, but whether Manfred will exercise his power isn’t certain. As one MLB official said, “That’s not high on the list right now.”

Manfred conceivably could use winning percentage from 2019-20 to determine the order. But if MLB is going to crown a champion this season, it seems only fair that the worst team should get the first pick next June, and so on.

The Sox have not had a top-three pick since 1967, when they took righthander Mike Garman third. That’s also the highest they’ve ever picked.

A few other observations about the Red Sox:

Advertisement

▪ Carroll Hardy, who died last Sunday, was remembered in Boston for being the only player ever to pinch hit for Ted Williams. Hardy also replaced Williams in left field in the ninth inning of The Kid’s last game.

Hardy’s athletic résumé ran deep. He was the 34th pick of the 1955 NFL Draft. The 102nd pick that year was a quarterback from Louisville named Johnny Unitas.

Hardy played one season for the San Francisco 49ers and caught four touchdown passes from Y.A. Tittle. But Hardy decided the NFL was too rough and switched to baseball.

▪ Andrew Benintendi and Brock Holt were locker mates at Fenway Park and became good friends. Now separated, they were a combined 6 for 60 with one extra-base hit and 25 strikeouts through Thursday.

Holt, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Milwaukee, had started only seven games, and Benintendi is on the injured list with a rib cage strain.

Benintendi had an .806 OPS in 333 games from 2016-18. It’s .751 in 152 games since. The idea that he may be just an average player didn’t seem possible in 2018.

▪ The Red Sox signed Manuel Margot in 2011 when he was 16. He developed quickly in their system and was one of the four prospects traded to the Padres for Craig Kimbrel in 2015.

Margot, now with the Rays, finally got a chance to play at Fenway Park this past week, nine years after he signed with the Sox. He was 10 for 14 with three doubles, five runs, and three RBIs in four games.

▪ Tampa Bay righthander Andrew Kittredge got the save against the Red Sox on Monday and started on Tuesday. Jim Lonborg did that all in one day on May 13, 1972.

While pitching for the Brewers, Lonborg faced six Twins to finish the completion of a suspended game the Brewers won, 4-3, in 22 innings. Lonborg then started the regularly scheduled game and went four innings, giving up two earned runs.

Get this: After the 22-inning game finished, the regularly scheduled game lasted 15 innings before the Twins won, 5-4.

George Scott, who played five years for the Brewers between his stints for the Red Sox, played both games in their entirety and was 2 for 14 with a home run. Revere native Billy Conigliaro also played in both games for the Brewers.

Kittredge, unfortunately, injured his elbow Tuesday and will need Tommy John surgery.

▪ The Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv will add the chest protector Moe Berg wore when he caught for the Red Sox to its new exhibition.

Berg played 15 years in the majors and was with the Sox from 1935-39. He then joined the Office of Strategic Services (the precursor to the CIA) and worked as a spy in Europe during World War II.

If you haven’t already, read “The Catcher Was A Spy: The Mysterious Life of Moe Berg” by Nicholas Dawidoff to learn more about the fascinating Berg.

ETC.

Dodgers go to bat for democracy

Dodger Stadium will become a polling place for the November election. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Dodger Stadium will serve as a polling place for five days leading up to the Nov. 3 election. It’s believed to be the first time a ballpark will be used in that capacity.

More Than A Vote, a nonprofit organization founded by LeBron James that opposes voter suppression, made the deal with the Dodgers and the state of California.

In Los Angeles County, voters can choose from approximately 1,000 polling places. For many, Dodger Stadium will be an easy choice given its vast parking lots and relatively easy access.

If you think about it, major league ballparks are a perfect place for voting during the pandemic. Most are centrally located in big cities and are accessible by car or public transportation. They also offer large, open-air concourses to set up dozens of socially distanced voting booths complete with nearby bathrooms.

More Than A Vote also has made deals with NBA arenas in Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, and Sacramento to be voting centers.

While not in conjunction with More Than A Vote, the Red Sox are exploring the idea of making Fenway Park available as a polling place.

It’s easy to envision ballparks in Chicago, Denver, Miami, New York, Pittsburgh, and other cities also helping to serve the local populace. Many ballparks are built at least in part by taxpayer funds, so providing taxpayers a place to vote makes sense.

Aiding democracy is a worthwhile endeavor to support. This is something MLB and the Players Association should get behind.

Extra bases

Teams often manipulate service time for young stars, timing their debut so the club maintains what amounts to seven seasons of control and the player has to wait an extra year for free agency. Marcus Stroman did the reverse to the Mets, deciding to opt out of the season shortly after he gained enough service to become a free agent after the World Series. Stroman, who had not pitched this season because of a calf strain but was expected back soon, cited concerns about coronavirus. But had he opted out before the season, he would not have been credited with service time. Rookie manager Luis Rojas, who has been refreshingly frank in his dealings with the media, said he was “blindsided” by the decision. The Mets traded two solid pitching prospects — Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson — to the Blue Jays to get Stroman last season. Kay is pitching well out of Toronto’s bullpen and Woods Richardson is a former second-round pick with a high ceiling. All the Mets ended up with was 11 starts from Stroman … The Diamondbacks signed Madison Bumgarner to a five-year, $85 million contract because of his championship pedigree and what they believed would be at least four more years of high-end pitching. But Bumgarner was 0-3 with a 9.35 ERA before going on the injured list with what was said to be a mid-back strain. More worrisome is that the velocity in his fastball dropped from 91.4 m.p.h to 87.8 … MLB has not allowed in-person scouting at games or for workouts at the training sites, and that is unlikely to change. The league remains committed to the idea of having only those people necessary to conducting the game be allowed in the park. But as the Aug. 31 trade deadline approaches, MLB will coordinate video and data sharing from the alternative sites so teams can better judge the players there. Teams have a choice of whether to take part in sharing the information … Mookie Betts hit leadoff only six times in his first 17 starts. The Dodgers like him hitting second behind Joc Pederson and ahead of Clay Bellinger to balance the lineup. I understand the merit of that. But I’d prefer to get my best player the most plate appearances possible. Betts leading off puts pressure on the opposing pitcher right away … The Indians put Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list for breaking curfew in Chicago and hanging out with a group of friends in violation of safety protocols. That is a particularly serious offense, considering Cleveland pitcher Carlos Carrasco had a bout with leukemia last year and manager Terry Francona is dealing with several health issues. Clevinger issued an apology. Plesac, in a truly mind-boggling bit of stupidity, filmed a video while driving that blamed the media for being “evil” in reporting what he did, and defended his actions. That’s right, he defended breaking rules by filming a video while driving … In case you missed it, the Orioles beat the Phillies, 10-9, in 10 innings Tuesday thanks to the first leadoff two-run inside-the-park home run in history. Thanks to the tiebreaker rule, Austin Hays led off the top of the 10th with Andrew Velazquez at second and homered on a line drive to center that bounced past a diving Roman Quinn and rolled all the way to the wall. The Phillies scored in the bottom of the inning but stranded two runners to end the game … Happy birthday to Jin Ho Cho, who is 45. The righthander from South Korea was 2-6 with a 5.72 ERA in 13 games for the Red Sox from 1998-99. The Sox were active with South Korean pitchers under Dan Duquette. They signed Sun-Woo Kim in 1997, Cho and Seung Song in 1998, and Sang-Hoon Lee in 1999.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.