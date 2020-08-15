Yankees rough up Red Sox pitching again in second straight blowout

But the losing continued, Eovaldi the latest starter to get knocked around in an 11-5 loss.

So to whatever degree the Sox can be hopeful about their pitching these days, having Eovaldi on the mound against the Yankees on Saturday night was it.

NEW YORK — Nate Eovaldi is a well-compensated No. 3 or 4 starter on a good team. But he’s what amounts to the ace for the Red Sox this season with Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, and David Price scattered to the wind.

Clint Frazier homered and drove in five runs for the Yankees as the Sox dropped their sixth straight. Eovaldi allowed eight of the runs on nine hits, three of them home runs.

The Red Sox and Yankees, two teams forever compared against the other, have hit a stretch where it’s hard to say it’s much of a rivalry. The Yankees have won 19 of the 24 games since the start of last season, including 13 of the last 14.

The Sox are winless in five games against the Yankees this year, allowing 40 runs. They have lost eight in a row against their rivals, the longest such streak since 1985.

The series continues Sunday night with Chris Mazza making his first major league start. He’ll face J.A. Happ.

Sox pitchers have allowed 55 earned runs on 84 hits over 52 innings in the last six games. The team ERA is now up to 6.09.

Eovaldi is 3-3 with a 6.32 earned run average in 28 games (17 starts) since the start of last season. The Sox rewarded him with a four-year, $68 million contract after his strong performance in the 2018 postseason. That deal is now a regrettable one.

The last-place Sox have fallen to 6-15, a whopping 8½ games out of first place already.

Eovaldi took a 3-2 lead into the fourth inning and to that point had thrown only 40 pitches.

With two outs and a runner on first, he got ahead of Gary Sanchez 0 and 2. Sanchez came into the game having struck out in 44 percent of his plate appearances this season.

The third pitch was just off the plate and Sanchez took it. Sanchez fouled off a cutter to stay alive then appeared to have struck out when he took a curveball at the bottom of the strike zone.

Umpire Jansen Visconti didn’t call it, which drew some comments from the Red Sox dugout that were audible in the press box.

The next pitch was a splitter that stayed over the plate and Sanchez hit it 391 feet into the left-field seats. It was his fourth home run of the season, the second in as many games.

Eovaldi wasn’t unlucky in the sixth inning; he just pitched poorly.

In a 4-3 game in the sixth, Eovaldi allowed a leadoff single by Gleyber Torres and a double into the right-field corner by Mike Tauchman. This time, Eovaldi struck out Sanchez. But Frazier drove the first pitch he saw — a cutter that did nothing — into the righ- field stands for his second home run.

When Brett Gardner doubled, that was it for Eovaldi. Gardner scored when Tyler Wade doubled off Heath Hembree.

Matt Barnes, who hadn’t pitched since last Sunday, started the seventh inning and allowed three runs, two on a single by Frazier.

Yankees starter James Paxton (1-1) wasn’t particularly impressive, allowing three runs on six hits over five innings. All three runs came in the third inning.

J.D. Martinez drove in two runs with a sharply hit ball down the left-field line but was thrown out going to second. The next hitter, Xander Bogaerts, homered to left field.

Tauchman, the left fielder, settled under the ball on the warning track then watched it clear the wall. It was fourth of the year for Bogaerts, one of the few Sox players who has met expectations.

Peter Abraham