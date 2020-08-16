Mass. reports 303 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Massachusetts deaths due to COVID-19 increased by 11 as of Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 8,607, the state reported. A total of 114,398 people have confirmed cases of the disease, including 303 new cases.

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths was 14 as of Thursday, a drop from Wednesday’s average of 15, according to the state.

The state reported that 15,467 new people have been given molecular tests for the disease as of Sunday,adding to the statewide total, which stands at more than 1.4 million.