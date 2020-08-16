Mass. reports 303 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Massachusetts deaths due to COVID-19 increased by 11 as of Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 8,607, the state reported. A total of 114,398 people have confirmed cases of the disease, including 303 new cases.
The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths was 14 as of Thursday, a drop from Wednesday’s average of 15, according to the state.
The state reported that 15,467 new people have been given molecular tests for the disease as of Sunday,adding to the statewide total, which stands at more than 1.4 million.
The test’s seven-day average positive rate was 1.4 percent Saturday, the level it has been since Thursday, according to the state.
The state also reported that 415 new people have been given antibody tests, for a total of 105,287 people tested as of Sunday.
On Saturday, two hospitals were using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, according to the state. That figure has fluctuated widely, from zero on Aug. 9 to a recent high of five on Wednesday.
The state’s three-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals dipped slightly also on Saturday, to 382, from 391 a day earlier, the state reported.
