After virtual gradution, Medford grads get door stop diploma delivery

“We realize it wasn’t perfect and a few parents weren’t happy, but we did the best we could following the direction of Medford’s Board of Health,” said Lisa Evangelista, public information officer for Medford Public Schools.

The ceremony, originally scheduled for outdoors at Hormel Stadium, was moved online after several in the school community tested positive for the coronavirus .

High school seniors in Medford graduated virtually Saturday morning. Hours later, their diplomas were delivered to their home by an army of proud Mustang volunteers.

The principals of Medford High, Medford voke tech and Curtis Tufts, a public alternative high school, together came up with the idea for the 10 a.m. ceremony, she said.

“They truly wanted to provide some sort of celebration for the Class of 2020,” Evangelista said.

Due to public guidelines, only four people could be in the school’s media center, where the graduation was filmed, and other participants had to wait in the lobby or outside, she said.

Only students who were scheduled to speak, such as the valedictorian, attended in person. The rest watched on Zoom or the local cable channel with their friends and family. The names of all graduates were read aloud, according to the program.

Following the online ceremony, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn and Superintendent Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent gathered over 40 volunteers including city councilors and sports coaches, to hand deliver diplomas to each student’s home.

“We are so proud of the Medford High School Class of 2020!” tweeted Medford City Councilor Zac Bears. “It’s incredibly disappointing that the planned graduation ceremony could not go forward, but I was honored to participate in delivering diplomas to some of our seniors today.”





