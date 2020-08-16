Dartmouth woman arrested in hit-and-run; 19-year-old hospitalized with injuries

A Dartmouth woman was arrested Saturday night after police say she struck and injured a pedestrian with her car and left the scene, according to a police statement.
Police say Kylie Maynard, 20, was driving in the North Dartmouth Mall Parking lot when she allegedly hit a 19-year-old woman, who was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were dispatched to the mall parking lot at 9 p.m. Saturday. While investigating the crash, police located a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, which matched a description of the vehicle involved, driving near the entrance to the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.
Maynard is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation by Dartmouth police.
