Dartmouth woman arrested in hit-and-run; 19-year-old hospitalized with injuries

A Dartmouth woman was arrested Saturday night after police say she struck and injured a pedestrian with her car and left the scene, according to a police statement.

Police say Kylie Maynard, 20, was driving in the North Dartmouth Mall Parking lot when she allegedly hit a 19-year-old woman, who was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were dispatched to the mall parking lot at 9 p.m. Saturday. While investigating the crash, police located a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, which matched a description of the vehicle involved, driving near the entrance to the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.