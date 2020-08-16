Man shot near Encore casino early Sunday

A man was shot after leaving the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett early Sunday morning, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound near Sweetser Circle, which is less than a mile from the casino, around 3 a.m. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition on Sunday evening, according to a district attorney spokesperson.