For students returning to Greater Boston, it’s a radically altered ritual

Over the weekend, hundreds of Boston University students moved into dorms, the first small wave as the school spaces out its arrivals, said Colin Riley, a spokesman.

Images of thousands of parents and students carrying boxes — and sometimes of moving trucks mashed beneath low overpasses — have long been a feature of August in Greater Boston. But things look very different this year as schools implement strategies to cope with concerns about COVID-19.

Under the lingering threat of COVID-19, the ritual of college students returning to the Boston area now includes staggered move-ins, frequent testing, and fewer colleagues — as the first significant group of students found as they arrived over the weekend.

“It’s like . . . a little bit of [the excitement of] coming back to school tempered by the fact that you see maybe five people on the street,” said Evan Jimenez, 19, a sophomore from New Jersey after moving into a BU dorm Sunday.

After moving into a space that would normally house four, but now with only two to accommodate social distancing, Jimenez was already on his way to get a COVID-19 test, the new ritual of return for students.

“It’s a little sad, I think,” he said of the atmosphere.

But in spite of the risks and complications, the decision to go back was easy, said his father, Gabriel Jimenez, 54.

“He’s been home the last few months, and he’s been climbing the walls,” he said. “After a year of freedom, to have Mom and Dad staring at him for five months . . . ”

Still, Gabriel Jimenez said he is worried about the possibility the school might have to send students home because of the pandemic, as it did during the spring semester. His son packed “less stuff to move in, just in case we have to turn around and come get him,” he said Sunday afternoon.

Although some schools, including Harvard University and Emerson College, have announced they will have few if any students on campus this fall, some have raised concerns about the students who will be arriving over the next month.

“I’m pretty frightened about the fall,” Gregg Gonsalves, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Yale University, told the Globe last month, referring to the return of college students.

In a statement Sunday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh reminded returning students of “how far we’ve come in the fight against the coronavirus as a result of the continued vigilance of our residents who are taking all the precautions necessary and following the public health protocols put in place.”

He urged students to review and follow the city’s guidelines, saying through his office: “It’s important that collectively as a city we do not let our guard down now because we still have a long way to go in our recovery.”

Most schools are employing staggering strategies that begin later this month to avoid an onslaught of move-ins packed into the days before classes resume. Tufts University began to allow residential advisers to move in Sunday, while Suffolk University is having students from “high risk” states move into dorms on Thursday, spokesmen for the schools said.

At BU, the first weekend of move-ins was quiet, said Tatyana Da Rosa, 22, of Brockton, a residential adviser in one the school’s high-rise dorms.

“It feels very controlled — peaceful and serene,” she said, a far cry from the usual sprint. And she was mostly optimistic about the university’s plans to keep students safe, including frequent testing, she said in a phone interview Sunday.

“A lot of my friends are wary; a lot of are very confident. I’m very much in the middle,” said Da Rosa, who is beginning her first year of graduate school.

Brandon Millington, 22, a senior from New York, was far more skeptical of the university’s plan.

“I just don’t think there needs to be an open choice given to students to come back to campus,” he said by phone Sunday, criticizing the decision not to limit housing only to those students who could not attend from home, as was the case at the end of the spring semester.

Moreover, the decision to hold in-person classes puts both students and faculty at risk, said Millington, who is completing his final semester this fall.

“The one thing that’s on my mind is when is [expletive] going to hit the fan,” he said.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.