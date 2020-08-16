Two firefighters hospitalized after fighting 4-alarm Groveland house fire

The neighbor was woken by an explosion, which is believed to have been caused by a tire popping due to the fire, Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a brief telephone interview. The neighbor ran into the building to wake the residents, who were able to safely exit the home.

Firefighters responded to 25 Broad St. at 10:35 p.m. after a neighbor called to report the fire, the Groveland Fire Department said in a statement .

Two firefighters have been released from a hospital after they suffered heat exhaustion while battling a “stubborn” 4-alarm house fire in Groveland late Saturday night into Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The two residents, a husband and a wife, were displaced and are staying with family, Valentine said.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 12:20 a.m. and cleared the scene at 4:46 a.m., the statement said.

The home, which was built in the 1850s, is a balloon frame construction, so there were no fire stops, enabling the fire to travel quickly, Valentine said.

Several additions were also completed over the years, but when these additions were built, construction crews built new walls over the top of the old ones, creating voids that allowed the fire to spread rapidly, Valentine said.

Once firefighters got to the fire, they quickly put it out, he said.

“Because of the additions to the home and the voids in the way the residence was constructed, it was difficult to get to the fire,” Valentine said in a statement.

Firefighters also encountered a broken fire hydrant that would not open, so they had to go to a second one, causing about a 60-second delay, Valentine said.

Multiple ladder trucks and engines were at the scene, and firefighters from West Newbury, Newbury, Newburyport, Amesbury, Merrimac, Haverhill, Georgetown, North Andover, Lawrence, Topsfield, and Newton, N.H., provided mutual aid and station coverage during the fire, the statement said.

“It was an excellent stop by the firefighters who were on the scene,” Valentine said in the interview.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Massachusetts Fire Marshal Office’s Fire Investigation Unit and the Merrimac Fire Department, the statement said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.