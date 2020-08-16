Two Lawrence public pools closed due to possible exposure to COVID-19

Two public swimming pools in Lawrence were closed on Sunday due to possible COVID-19 exposure, according to a pair of statements released by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The department announced the closures of the Geisler Memorial and Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins swimming pools in identical statements posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Each pool was closed due to individuals “at the facility coming into close contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the statements. The facilities will be “deep cleaned and sanitized.”
The pools were closed “effective immediately,” the statements said, and will remain so “until further notice.”
The closure of the Higgins pool was announced on Twitter at 12:22 p.m. Sunday. The post announcing the closure of the Geisler pool came about 20 minutes later.
@MassDCR has issued the following recreational advisory for the Geisler Memorial Swimming Pool in Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/Urm7u4JC19— MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 16, 2020
@MassDCR has issued the following recreational advisory for the Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins Swimming Pool in the City of Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/d7yAyZbYYm— MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 16, 2020
No further information was immediately available.
