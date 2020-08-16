Two Lawrence public pools closed due to possible exposure to COVID-19

Two public swimming pools in Lawrence were closed on Sunday due to possible COVID-19 exposure, according to a pair of statements released by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The department announced the closures of the Geisler Memorial and Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins swimming pools in identical statements posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Each pool was closed due to individuals “at the facility coming into close contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the statements. The facilities will be “deep cleaned and sanitized.”