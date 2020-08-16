US Post Office postponing mailbox replacement effort for 90 days due to customer concerns

But, he said, “given the recent customer concerns, the Postal Service will postpone removing boxes for a period of 90 days while we evaluate our customers concerns.”

Steve Doherty, a Postal Service spokesman, told the Globe in an e-mail Sunday that the boxes are being removed so the Postal Service can make adjustments to its infrastructure “to match our resources” with declining mail volumes.

The US Postal Service said on Sunday that it will halt the removal of mailboxes for 90 days, following widespread concerns that the Trump administration was cutting back mail delivery, which is expected to be critical for the upcoming presidential election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has led to a nationwide push for mail-in ballots this fall, but President Trump has been deeply critical of allowing that process to move forward.

And in recent days, alarmed at the sight of workers removing mailboxes from local neighborhoods, people in Boston and Gloucester took to social media to question what was happening.

The nation’s mail service is under increased scrutiny as the Trump administration has made changes to the agency that critics say would make it harder for mail-in ballots to be collected and counted in the presidential election.

US Representative Seth Moulton, in a Facebook post Saturday, said he has received reports and photos about mailboxes being removed in Gloucester.

His post came a day after a Twitter user posted an image of a green US mailbox being removed by a worker from a street corner in Brighton. In a follow-up post, a United State Postal Service truck was photographed carrying three of the agency’s blue mail boxes, according to Universal Hub, which first reported on the postings.

The Postal Service “reviews collection box density every year on a routine basis to identify redundant/seldom used collection boxes as First-Class Mail volume continues to declines,” Doherty said. “Based on the density testing, boxes are identified for potential removal and notices are placed on boxes to give customers an opportunity to comment before the removal decision is made.”

Moulton said his office has spoken with the postmaster about the Gloucester concerns and was given assurances that all but one of the removed mailboxes will be replaced with newer, more secure versions.

“I can understand everyone’s concern given the recent reporting about other cities and the president’s comments this week. I will continue monitoring this and fighting to protect the postal service and our elections,” Moulton said in his Facebook posting.

The Postal Service told WBZ Radio that when a mailbox is due for service because it’s rusted, needs paint, or was tagged with graffiti, the box is replaced while the original is repaired.

The newer boxes have narrower slots that accept only letter mail, and anyone with a package weighing more than 13 ounces is required to take it to a Post Office branch, according to the radio station.

Earlier this year, Louis DeJoy, a top donor to President Trump, was put in charge of the postal service, and has made several cost-saving moves. Among the changes has been the decommissioning of hundreds of mail-sorting machines.

Those moves could make it more difficult for workers to handle the millions of mail-in ballots expected to be cast by voters this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the validity of voting by mail, and he has also opposed billions in funding for the Postal Service.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told the Fox Business Network. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. They just can’t have it.”

On Sunday, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that the agency will not take mail-sorting machines offline before the election.

Lawyers for Trump’s campaign have been fighting in Nevada to block the state from sending ballots to all registered voters and to prevent Pennsylvania from using ballot drop boxes.

Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





