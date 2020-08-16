Woman, man who were found in submerged car near Seaport were missing since Tuesday

Two people whose bodies were recovered Friday from an SUV submerged in the water near Boston’s Seaport District were missing since Tuesday night, State Police said on Sunday.
The family of Tatianna Morales, who lived in New Bedford, reported the 21-year-old missing to police on Wednesday, as did the family of 21-year-old Djovany Pierre of Roxbury, officials said.
A State Police spokesman said the agency had been working with Boston and Massport police since Wednesday on the missing persons investigation and found Morales and Pierre’s bodies on Friday.
The two were found inside a white Ford SUV that was submerged in 40 feet of water near the Black Falcon Terminal, officials said. State Police went to the terminal Friday afternoon after learning that an SUV had gone into the water there earlier in the week, State Police spokesman David Procopio said on Friday.
“We developed information about the vehicle’s location in the water on Friday and immediately sent detectives and divers to that location,” Procopio said Sunday.
A Boston Fire Department diver found the SUV about 15 feet out from the pier; three State Police divers then went into the water and determined there were two bodies inside, according to Procopio.
Officials did not comment further on the nature of circumstances of Morales and Pierre’s deaths. No further information was immediately available Sunday night.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.