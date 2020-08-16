Woman, man who were found in submerged car near Seaport were missing since Tuesday

Two people whose bodies were recovered Friday from an SUV submerged in the water near Boston’s Seaport District were missing since Tuesday night, State Police said on Sunday.

The family of Tatianna Morales, who lived in New Bedford, reported the 21-year-old missing to police on Wednesday, as did the family of 21-year-old Djovany Pierre of Roxbury, officials said.

A State Police spokesman said the agency had been working with Boston and Massport police since Wednesday on the missing persons investigation and found Morales and Pierre’s bodies on Friday.