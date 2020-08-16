State’s privacy shield on child welfare data leaves us unprotected against coronavirus

Re “Request for virus data is denied: State won’t divulge cases at day cares; claims privacy exemption” by Stephanie Ebbert (Metro, Aug. 11). We support this inquiry and public records request. We’ve advocated for transparency and access to Massachusetts child welfare data and information for years. Unfortunately, Ebbert’s experience seems emblematic of how information critical to informing the public is not shared and appears to be actively protected in Massachusetts.

We realize some information must be protected; however, a lack of full disclosure leads to suspicion and lack of trust. Information, so vital to parents, caregivers, providers, schools, and others who educate or care for children, is being withheld behind the shield of maintaining confidentiality. As we are learning, children are also at risk of carrying and spreading COVID-19 and of developing dangerous symptoms.