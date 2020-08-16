The DeChambeau regimen: protein shakes and prodigious gym work

His core, legs, and upper body are exercised on alternate days. Core is strengthened with trunk rotation, trunk flexion, leg flexion, back extension, and side bend. Weight training is 3-4 days a week, in his home gym.

Hand strength, to match his core, comes from a farmer’s walk with 70-pound weights in each hand. He also does L-sit walks, a move used by gymnasts in which he walks on his hands with his legs extended off the ground in front of him at a 90-degree angle.

Before the COVID-19 shutdown, DeChambeau estimated his gym time at 3½ hours daily when not competing. His more recent estimate is a daily session and a half, totaling about 90 minutes.

Fueling his workouts is a diet he estimates at 6,000 calories a day.

“I would say that in the mornings I usually have four eggs, five pieces of bacon, some toast and two protein shakes, two Orgain protein shakes,” DeChambeau told Golf Digest. “Throughout the course of the day, I’ll have a GoMacro bar here and there, I’ll have a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich, I’ll have another protein drink, I’ll have at least two protein drinks on the golf course, at every six holes, and then after the round I’ll have one.

“After that, I’m snacking when I’m practicing. Go back to the hotel and eat a dinner, steak, potatoes. And I’ll have two protein shakes with it there as well. So I’m consuming around, I’d say, around six to seven of those Orgain protein shakes a day now where I used to be two or three.

“With the weight up, I just had to consume a lot more. Luckily, I like the taste of those shakes so I can take those pretty easily.”

Steve Marantz can be reached at marantzsteve@gmail.com.