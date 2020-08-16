Game 22: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ losing streak extended to six games Saturday night with an 11-5 loss to the Yankees. Chris Mazza takes the mound for his first career start in the third game.

Pitching: RHP Chris Mazza (0-0, 0.00)

YANKEES (13-6): TBA

Pitching: LHP J.A. Happ (0-1, 10.29)

Time: 7:08 p.m.

TV/Radio: ESPN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Happ: Bogaerts 7-42, Martinez 7-29, Bradley Jr. 4-25, Devers 5-23, Vazquez 6-21, Moreland 1-10, Pillar 2-6, Chavis 2-3, Peraza 0-2

Yankees vs. Mazza: LeMahieu 0-2, Tauchman 1-1, Gardner 0-1, Judge 0-1, Stanton 0-1, Torres 0-1, Urshela 0-1, Voit 0-1, Sanchez 0-0 (1 BB)

Advertisement

Stat of the Day: Per Elias Sports Bureau, Mazza will be the 11th starting pitcher the Red Sox have used through their first 22 games, tying an MLB record set by the Indians in 1958.

Notes: Mazza’s only appearance this season was on Aug. 1 against the Yankees. He pitched 2.2 scoreless innings, gave up one hit, walked two, and struck out three. He made 16 relief appearances for the Mets in 2019 ... Per the Globe’s Alex Speier: The Red Sox have given up 63 runs over their last six games, tying marks set in 1963 and 1923 ... Alex Verdugo has a six-game hitting streak and has a hit in nine of his last 10 games ... Xander Bogaerts is batting .313 with three home runs in his last 15 games.



