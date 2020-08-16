Here’s how the field for the Northern Trust was set

Jim Herman, who rallied to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his third PGA Tour title, landed a spot, climbing from No. 192 in the standings to No. 54. The top 125 players qualify for this weekend’s event, with the top 70 after it advancing to next week’s BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in Illinois. The top 30 there qualify for the final round of the playoffs, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Things came right down to the wire for several golfers in their attempt to qualify for the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, set to kick off Thursday at The Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

Herman was one of three golfers whose performance at the Wyndham pushed them in, along with two-time major champion Zach Johnson (who finished tied for seventh on Sunday) and reigning Open champion Shane Lowry (who was tied for 23rd). Johnson moved from 129 to 104 in the standings, and Lowry went from 131 to 122.

They took the spots of Fabian Gomez, Russell Knox, and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who all fell out of the top 125 in the final week before the playoffs.

Andover’s Rob Oppenheim just missed out. The Bay State native needed to at least tie for eighth to qualify for TPC Boston, and was in position after an 8-under 62 — his best-ever Tour round — on Saturday in North Carolina. But he bogeyed three of the final five holes Sunday and shot 2-over 72, finishing tied for 15th.

Herman joins a field that has plenty of star power: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, and Rickie Fowler are among those slated to participate. In addition, Collin Morikawa will return to action for the first time since winning the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

For his part, Woods sounds ready for a return, saying on social media last week he was “excited” about competing in The Northern Trust. He won at TPC Boston in 2006, and has a pair of runner ups and a third-place finish in 10 PGA Tour events here. In addition, his foundation ran the annual event for several of its years as the Deutsche Bank Championship.

If Woods is able to win another FedEx Cup this year, he’ll have to forge a new path to get there: The Northern Trust, BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship will be held on three consecutive weekends. He has not played three straight weeks on Tour since the 2018 FedExCup Playoffs, and it’s unclear if Woods’s back can hold up.

“We’ve been training for that. Trying to get my strength and endurance up to that ability to making sure that I can handle that type of workload,” Woods told reporters after the PGA Championship. “We knew once I started playing again, when I committed to Memorial [July 16-19], that this was going to be a heavy workload, and my training sessions, we’ve been pushing it pretty hard, making sure that I kept my strength and endurance up.”

TPC Boston did not hold an event last year following a decision to reduce the playoffs from four events to three. The Northern Trust was held at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.