Jim Herman completes electric weekend with win, ticket to TPC Boston

The 42-year-old Herman, a frequent golfing partner of President Donald Trump due to his working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey before joining the Tour, finished at 21-under 259.

Herman overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round at Sedgefield Country Club. He overtook Horschel with a birdie on the 71st hole, and now heads to TPC Boston in Norton for The Northern Trust.

Jim Herman rallied to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his third PGA Tour title and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Billy Horschel in Greensboro, N.C.

Advertisement

“I’m very fortunate. I’ve had him in my corner for a long time, one of my biggest fans,” Herman told reporters on Saturday, relaying the two played together three weeks ago. “Whenever I play with him, I usually have some good finishes.”

Horschel closed with a 65. He had a final chance to tie on the 72nd hole, but his 8-foot birdie putt slid left of the cup.

Herman got into the playoffs, jumping from 192nd to 54th in the race for the 125 spots. Andover’s Rob Oppenheim was not so lucky. Two shots off the lead and needing to tie for eighth to qualify for TPC Boston, he bogeyed three of the final five holes and shot 2-over 72, finishing tied for 15th at 14 under. He hit just 6 of 14 fairways one day after hitting 11 (and 16 greens) in shooting 62.

Si Woo Kim, the third-round leader, had a 70 to tie for third at 18 under with Kevin Kisner (64), Webb Simpson (65), and Doc Redman (68).

Herman had two birdies and an eagle — from 59 feet — on his first five holes to catch up to Kim. Then, trailing Horschel by a stroke, Herman stuck his approach to No. 17 to just over 3 feet for a birdie. to reach 21 under. He gained the lead when Horschel missed a 12-footer for par on 16.

Advertisement

It was quite a week for Herman, who had three birdies over his final four holes Friday simply to make the cut. He followed that up with a career-low 61 on Saturday to get into striking distance before taking the victory.

Champions — Jerry Kelly seized control at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone, sending the University of Hartford alum to a 1-under 69 and a two-shot victory for his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.

Kelly was clinging to a one-shot lead over Scott Parel when he hit a soft cut with a 5-iron that landed in front of the hole and rolled in for an ace, eliciting a shout from one volunteer around the green.

From there, Kelly was on his way. His only big mistake came on the 18th; up four, he found a bunker off the tee, and his next shot hit a tree and dropped into rough below the limbs. He did well to get into the fringe and took three putts for a double bogey, knowing that was enough to win.

Parel, who wasted chances to put stress on Kelly earlier in the round, did move to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings. He and Kelly, who finished at 3 under, were the only players to finish under par on the South Course at Firestone.

Advertisement

It wasn't all smooth sailing, but Stacy Lewis ended a nearly three-year win drought Sunday at the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland. Mark Runnacles/Getty

LPGA — Stacy Lewis won the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland, with a 23-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff, giving the American her first title in nearly three years and a confidence boost ahead of the Women’s British Open.

The 35-year-old Lewis took a swig of champagne beside the 18th green after fending off Azahara Munoz, Cheyenne Knight, and Emily Kristine Pedersen for her 13th LPGA Tour victory — and first since the birth of daughter, Chesnee, in October 2018.

“I have been trying to get a trophy from the day she was born. That’s been my goal,” Lewis said. “I just called them, got to FaceTime with them. My husband said she was hitting the TV screen with her plastic golf clubs when I made that putt. So it’s just pretty cool. I can’t wait to get home with them in a week or so and celebrate.”

Lewis closed with a 1-over 72 to match Munoz (73), Knight (70), and Pedersen (68) at 5-under 279 at The Renaissance Club. After Lewis holed her birdie putt in the playoff, Knight missed a 10-foot birdie try.

Danielle Kang, coming off consecutive victories in Ohio in the LPGA Tour’s return, was a stroke back after a 69. The Women’s British Open is next week at Royal Troon, the first women’s major of a reshaped golf year.

Advertisement

European — Sam Horsfield captured his second title in three weeks on the European Tour by winning the Celtic Classic in Newport, Wales, completing his bogey-free round of 4-under 67 in fading light to finish two strokes clear at 18 under.

Horsfield, who began the day a stroke behind third-round leader Connor Syme, took the lead he never relinquished by making birdie at No. 3. The 24-year-old Englishman had four birdies in total at the Welsh venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup, which was without spectators because of coronavirus regulations.

Thomas Detry was a shot behind Horsfield in second place at the Hero Open two weeks ago, and the Belgian was runner-up again after also shooting 67.