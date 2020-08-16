Marco Andretti wins pole for Indianapolis 500, ends long family drought

Marco Andretti edged fellow Honda driver Scott Dixon by just 0.017 mph Sunday for the honor of leading the field to the green flag in next week’s 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. Takuma Sato completed a front-row lockout for Honda, as the manufacturer claimed 11 of the top-12 starting positions for next Sunday’s race. Ryan Hunter-Reay and James Hinchcliffe will start on the second row, fifth and sixth, respectively. The third row also is all Honda, with rookie Alex Palou starting seventh, followed by Graham Rahal and Alexander Rossi . Andretti was 2 months old the last time his venerable racing family led the field to green at Indy. In this strange pandemic-plagued season, he ended a 33-year Andretti drought by winning the pole. The “Andretti Curse” has haunted three generations of racers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1969, when Mario Andretti won his only Indy 500. Now his grandson, with a lightning-fast and fearful four laps around the speedway, has cleared the first hurdle toward an elusive victory. Mario Andretti was 1 for 29 in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” with just three career poles, his last in 1987. His son, Michael , never won a pole and his best finish in 16 tries was second in 1991. Jeff Andretti went 0 for 3. John Andretti was 0 for 12 and Marco currently is 0 for 14. In his 15th attempt, he will attempt to end that stupid family curse once and for all. The last of nine drivers Sunday to make a qualifying run, Marco Andretti logged a four-lap average of 231.068 mph to bump five-time IndyCar champion Dixon from the pole. Andretti worried about the wind all morning and relied on advice his grandfather has long given the racers of the family to find the courage to hold it wide open for four laps around one of the most famous tracks in motorsports. “The wind will scare you, but it will never crash you,” Marco Andretti said, quoting his grandfather after his run.

The NCAA’s chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide does not improve, it cannot be done. Meanwhile, one of college football’s biggest stars sent out a petition Sunday, calling on the Big Ten to play football this fall. Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN late Saturday that “everything would have to line up perfectly” for college sports to be played this fall. Much of the fall college sports season has been canceled, with conferences hoping to make up competitions, including football, in the spring. But not everyone has accepted those decisions. On Sunday morning, Big Ten football players continued to push the conference to overturn its cancellation of the fall season. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields — a Heisman Trophy finalist last season — Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth and other players posted on Twitter an online petition requesting the Big Ten reinstate the schedule the conference released six days before it pulled the plug. Player parent groups from Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State and Nebraska have sent letters to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren asking for the conference to reverse course and seeking more transparency into the decision.

SOCCER

De Jong, Sevilla knock off Manchester United in Europa League semifinals

Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal as Sevilla came back from a goal down to beat Manchester United 2-1 in Cologne, Germany, and reach the final of the Europa League. Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou kept his team in the semifinal at 1-1 with a string of saves either side of halftime, before de Jong won it. The Spanish club will look to extend its Europa League record with a sixth title on Friday against either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk, who play Monday. With the game at 1-1 and heading for extra time, Sevilla substitute de Jong made the breakthrough in the 78th minute. A cross by Jesus Navas fell kindly for the tall Dutch forward to score his first European goal of the season from close range.

WNBA

Storm top Sun for eighth straight win

Natasha Howard had her first double-double of the season, Breanna Stewart scored 19 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 95-72 in Bradenton, Fla., for their eighth straight win. Howard posted season highs with 12 points and 11 rebounds. A first-team all-WNBA selection and defensive player of year in 2019, Howard went into the game averaging 4.7 points and 5.6 rebounds after averaging 18.1 points and 8.2 rebounds last season when Stewart was out recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon. Seattle (10-1), off to its best start in franchise history, never trailed and led by as many as 27 points. The Storm shot 56.9% from the field and hit 13 of 23 (56.5) from 3-point range. Jasmine Thomas scored 17 points, DeWanna Bonner added 13 and Brionna Jones had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Connecticut (4-7). The Sun had their three-game win streak snapped ... Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points and the Chicago Sky cruised to a 92-67 win over Atlanta, sending the Dream to their eighth consecutive loss. Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley scored 14 points apiece and Kahleah Copper added 11 for Chicago (7-4) ... Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 33 points and had a late steal to help the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 95-89 and snap a three-game skid. Ogunbowale made 6 of 7 from 3-point range and had her sixth career game with 30-plus points. Allisha Gray added 20 points and Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 17 for the Wings.

MISCELLANY

Belgian cyclist heads home after crash

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel will be transported home in what his team said was a “supine position” after a dramatic crash in which he struck a roadside wall while descending a steep hill and somersaulted into a ravine Saturday during Il Lombardia in the Italian region of Lombardy. Evenepoel’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team tweeted that his condition was good “after a quiet night at the hospital” and added, “due to the nature of the injury Remco has to be transported by plane to Belgium in a supine position. The team is doing everything possible to bring him back home as soon as possible, hopefully in the next 24 hours, in the most efficient and safe way.” ... Colombian rider Daniel Martinez won the Critérium du Dauphiné race for the first time after leader Primoz Roglic pulled out before the final stage in Megeve, France. Martinez becomes the third Colombian to win the stage race — shortened slightly this year because of the coronavirus — after Martin Ramirez (1984) and Luis Herrera (1988 and 1991).